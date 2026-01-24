A father has shared a letter written by his nine-year-old daughter to her two-year-old brother, whom she was angry with

In the handwritten letter, the daughter specifically stated that her brother should not be allowed into her bedroom anymore

She also explained the reason behind her firm decision, which her father found hilarious, as he shared it online

A hilarious letter has captured the unfiltered thoughts of a nine-year-old girl who took matters into her own hands to address an 'issue'.

The girl's father shared a photo of the handwritten letter penned by the young girl, which has left many in stitches.

Nine-year-old girl's letter to her two-year-old brother goes viral. Photo credit: @iamandulu/X.

Source: Twitter

9-year-old girl's letter to 2-year-old brother trends

The letter was addressed to her two-year-old brother, Chifundo, and it sternly informed him that he was no longer allowed in her bedroom.

In the letter, the reason for this drastic decision was clearly stated, as she lamented over a biting incident that happened recently.

The nine-year-old emphasised that she was not joking or laughing, but was genuinely upset and hurt at her brother's actions.

The girl's father, @iamandulu on X, shared the letter online with a funny caption about boy and girl child.

Nine-year-old girl complains about her two-year-old brother's behaviour. Photo credit: @iamandulu/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as dad displays letter 9-year-old wrote

Netizens had different things to say about the letter and the relationship that exists between siblings.

Illumina said:

"The fact that she is designing and labelling the emoji. She doesn't want you to misunderstand the emotion behind every action."

Chidi said:

"She wanted a baby brother. No one told her they come with small biting package."

Prowess said:

"This made my eyes well up and my heart smile. Family is everything!"

Onye Igbo said:

"Justice for my baby girl. Chifundo should be grounded."

Omolola said:

"She probably disturbed her mum to give a baby now Chifundo is giving big sister a nice treat and hope he's aware of the ban."

Faceless bestie said:

"Reminds me when we were little. We'd make a "Do not disturb" sign and hang it on the door."

Joe Ikeonwu reacted:

"Chifundo comon go say sorry to your big sister and sister don't be sad again, you know he is a baby."

Xris said:

"Clear message. This is the reason I imagine having a family one day. Things are crayz n you smile when u never expected it."

Ayanda reacted:

"I’m impressed by how well she spells. I’m a grade 4 teacher so believe me when I say that."

Esgistfor you commented:

"I’m more impressed by her drawing."

Amo said:

"Her excuse is valid. Why is there a vampire in the house !!?"

Chandra added:

"She poured out her feelings mwe."

See the post below:

Little girl's handwritten letter to nanny

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady who served as a nanny for a little girl was moved to tears upon receiving a heartfelt letter of appreciation.

In a touching video, the nanny expressed that it was her first time receiving such a letter from a child, and it meant a great deal to her.

Source: Legit.ng