The close friend of a University of Lagos graduate who died a day after her convocation broke his silence about her death

He shared what many people didn’t know about her and gave details about how he felt after hearing about her tragic death

Maryam died on the morning of 21 January 2026, just a day after her convocation was held at the University of Lagos, Akoka

A close friend of Maryam Agoro, the University of Lagos graduate who died a day after her convocation, has broken his silence.

The University of Lagos convocation ceremony for 2024/2025 graduates was held at the school premises on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

Man mourns late UNILAG graduate, Maryam Agoro

Following her death, a young man identified as Enitan spoke about what many people didn’t know about the graduate.

Identified on X as @emini_bolu, the young man referred to Maryam as his close friend, confidante and a great helper.

He also stated that she had big dreams, despite her limitations. According to him, he could not bring himself to accept that she was dead until later.

His X post read:

“Maryam Ayooluwa Agoro (BabyLawyer) had big dreams, despite her limitations. I could not bring myself to accept that she was dead until later. She was my close friend and confidant and a great helper.”

He also stated that they had lots of memories and big plans before her painful demise.

The young man added:

“We had so many memories together, and we had plans, too. But Allah knows best!”

Another X user, @faithhiahh reacted to the post:

"May Allah rest her soul. Feels unreal."

Maryam's death throws UNILAG graduates into mourning

Maryam's death went public after a fellow UNILAG graduate identified on X as @plantcodess announced her demise.

In a now-deleted post, @plantcodess shared how Maryam died a day after her convocation and hinted at her ill health.

The X post read:

"You did your convocation yesterday and today you're no more. You deserve to be celebrated and you will be.

"My sister, Evidence was always rooting for you and after seeing you in that miserable condition the last time, I hoped you'd get better. I know you're smiling from where you are because "UNILAG didn't end you." You ended UNILAG, in joy."

She added in another post:

"Latest graduate! Unikag graduating set of 2023! Rest well."

Another UNILAG graduate, Amah ThankGod, who was her coursemate, also mourned her after she died, sharing details about the kind of person she was.

He also shared the last chat that Maryam had with another coursemate, which hinted at the cause of her death.

