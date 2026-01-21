A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media on behalf of her mother, who has been unable to make sales

According to the young lady, her mother got a new shop and bought large quantities of tomatoes and peppers to sell

However, she has been unable to attract customers since people are not familiar with her around the area, and her daughter has stepped in to help

A Nigerian lady made an emotional plea for support for her mother's small business which has been struggling to get off the ground.

The owner, a mother, has been facing serious challenges attracting customers to her new shop where she sells tomatoes and pepper.

Lady seeks patronage for mother's business

The appeal was made by her daughter, @anapelkitchen on TikTok, who shared a video in front of the shop showing their basket of tomatoes.

Her mother had recently moved into the area and stocked up on essentials like tomatoes, peppers, and oil, hoping to make sales.

However, despite her best efforts, she had not been able to attract much attention, resulting in disappointing sales.

The daughter stepped in to help, urging people in the area to visit the shop and support her mother's business.

In her video, she emphasised the affordable prices of their tomatoes and the large quantity of peppers available, in a bid to entice potential customers.

In her words:

"My mum just got a new shop and she just moved in yesterday. She decided to sell tomatoes, pepper and oil but unfortunately she has not been noticed yet in this area. So she has not sold anything. Please guys if you're within governor's road our shop is located around there. We have tomatoes at affordable price. We have a lot of pepper. Please help me patronise my mum."

Reactions as lady begs Nigerians to patronise mum's business

Nigerians stormed the comments section to encourage the emotional daughter.

@Ifeoluwa Tosin said:

"Who’s staying around and needs some tomatoes and peppers ? Let me know I want to buy some for you."

@Tha RABBI said:

"Coming to your shop tomorrow. I was thinking of going to ODO ERAN down the sameroad to buy some but I will patronize you. When will you be open?"

@Jemima said:

"Governor’s road where? You need to give the full details of the address or the landmark cos not everyone knows governor’s road."

@Sadeck said:

"Kai! In my days ba, I go carry that market for head and sell within a short time! Mum was always happy asking me to sell for her memory lane."

@BJ added:

"Hey darling how much is the plate of each of those tomatoes displayed. Your effort made sense to me. Pls respond asap. Thx."

