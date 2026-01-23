A Nigerian dancer has publicly shared his Instagram chat with American streamer IShowSpeed, also known as Speed, before he visited Nigeria, as part of his Speed Does Africa project

A dancer, known on TikTok as @trophybwoy, has displayed his Instagram chats with popular American streamer and YouTuber Darren Jason Watkins Jr., widely known as IShowSpeed or Speed, before he visited Nigeria.

Speed was recently in Nigeria, Lagos precisely, as part of his Speed Does Africa tour and interacted with some Nigerian content creators and influencers.

Dancer's chat with IShowSpeed on Instagram

@trophybwoy, who met Speed when he visited Nigeria, thanked him for keeping to his promise, adding that God is good.

The dancer encouraged people to keep doing their best, expressing confidence that their works would someday speak for them, noting that people are watching.

He noted that other people's opinions don't matter when one is doing their best at whatever they know is right. In his words:

"Thank you @IShowSpeed for keeping your promise 😩🕺🏽 GOD is GOOD 🙏🏽.

"Guys keep doing your best and your work will speak for you, People are definitely watching. Don’t stop.

"Other people’s opinion don’t matter when you’re grinding keep doing your best and whatever you know is right," he wrote.

In the released chat, Speed informed the dancer that he would like to do 'the walk' performance with him when he visits Nigeria.

"What's ur number? My producer gonna reach out," Speed asked him.

When Speed visited Nigeria, he kept to his words and did the performance with the dancer. The chat raised some questions and arguments that Speed must have reached out to all the content creators he met with before visiting Nigeria.

The chat made netizens revisit TikToker Jarvis' earlier explanation that she went to great lengths to meet Speed.

Watch his video below:

Dancer's chat with IShowSpeed sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the chat the dancer made public below:

D.O.K STUDIOS said:

"As Carter said everything was planned before speed landed. He Dm all the peoples he wanna do something with. Peller wasn’t part of the plan . I am sure Jarvis had a Dm too."

Jeeef said:

"This is what Peller and his management suppose do instead of horse… in this 21st century ..use your phone not horse."

ZYLΛИI said:

"This is exactly what the intelligent ones were saying, literally everyone he linked up with knew it was going to happen before his coming, Peller wasn't included."

Steadicam_jarkarta said:

"Nah so they do Jarvis,omo she know say she go see speed make una no dey cap."

Queen’s 👸🥰🥰🥰baby 👸👸👸 said:

"Wait, that means Jarvis lied, because if she’s wasn’t invited she won’t have worn her robot outfit."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a fitness trainer who met IShowSpeed in Nigeria had pointed out the 'mistake' that Peller made.

Egungun of Lagos comments on IShowSpeed interview

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Egungun of Lagos had reacted to his awkward interview with IShowSpeed when he visited Nigeria.

The now-viral clip, recorded on January 22, 2026, shows Egungun attempting to engage the 21-year-old streamer, Darren Watkins Jr, during a chaotic public outing that drew hundreds of excited fans.

In the video, Egungun asks Speed about his age and reacts with visible surprise when the streamer confirms he is 21, commenting on how “strong and healthy” he looks. The brief but tense moment quickly circulated online and provoked a wave of commentary.

