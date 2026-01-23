Jack Manuel, the fitness trainer who made a public demonstration for IShowSpeed, has pointed out an error on the part of streamer Peller

Mixed reactions have trailed videos showing Peller's failed attempts to have a moment with IShowSpeed when he visited Lagos

Jack shared a rare video showing when he wanted to help Peller meet IShowSpeed and claimed the Nigerian streamer didn't know he had more access to the American than him

A Nigerian fitness trainer, Jack Manuel, known for flexing his physical strength, has reacted to videos of Peller repeatedly trying to link up with American streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., when he visited Nigeria, as part of his Speed Does Africa project.

Jack, who showcased his physical might before Speed, stated that he wanted to help Peller meet the American, but was underestimated by the popular TikToker.

Fitness trainer points out Peller's 'error'

Jack shared a short clip on Facebook of the moment he and Peller were on foot and were believed to be headed to where Speed was.

"I wanted to help peller but he don’t know that I have more access to Ishow speed than him," Jack wrote.

Jack further claimed that Peller alighted from their vehicle, unknown to him that he could have helped him meet Speed.

"Peller got down from our car not knowing that I can help him to meet Speed."

Watch his video below:

IShowSpeed: Jack Manuel's video stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Jack Manuel's video below:

Jason Speed said:

"Una wey dey call Jack mumu, have you seen where grace has taken him? This is even the beginning. Na God dey help mumu. You may think he’s embarrassing himself in his videos, but he believes in himself and he doesn’t give up on what he can do. Proud of you Jack, keep doing what you do. I see you in WWE and beyond."

Solo Wise said:

"SPEED no come for people like Peller ... Him come for people like u with raw energy, street performance, no be person wey go just set camera dey talk anyhow."

Mhiz Don said:

"He did it on purpose, but the reason he came to Nigeria was not to do any stream collabs, he came to do a continental tour to know and share African culture to the world. People think that his coming is similar to the likes of Kai Cenat, DDG and Ko, no, his coming here is not for a collab."

Godwin Emmanuel Chukwuka said:

"Anthony from Dubai asking Peller to come over to see speed also take a New Lamborghini.

"Omo every disappointment is a blessing.

"Peller na big name sha."

Sungani Aaron Sakala said:

"Even Tenge Tenge was streaming with Isho.

"Even using a horse, I sho notice pride and avoid."

Dee Son said:

"You for no see ishowspeed….How I wish you go with peller….Thank your fathers."

