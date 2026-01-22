A young Nigerian lady shared a video on social media showing a short conversation she had with a popular streamer

She saw the streamer, IShowSpeed, and began to follow him around with her camera, which he eventually noticed

The streamer approached the lady and said some words she did not expect, as shown in the video she shared on her page

A young Nigerian lady got very emotional over what Darren Jason Watkins Jr, known popularly as IShowSpeed, an American YouTuber and online streamer, said to her when he caught her recording him.

The lady shared the video on her TikTok page to explain what happened between her and the popular streamer.

Nigerian lady meets IShowSpeed

Before now, it was initially reported by Punch News that the online streamer, IShowSpeed, arrived in Lagos State, Nigeria, where he met with a large crowd and was welcomed with love by the people of the state.

Several videos of the YouTuber have made their way onto social media, and amid this, a young lady shared her encounter with the streamer.

In a video she shared on her page, @gifty_199, the young lady mentioned something unexpected that IShowSpeed said to her when he caught her making videos of him.

She could be seen in the video taking videos of the streamer while he moved around.

After the streamer noticed her, he moved towards her and made some statements about her appearance.

He told her:

"You're recording me three times already, you didn't say a word to me. How are you doing, nice to meet you, you're very beautiful."

As the streamer said this, he walked away while many people followed him around.

Reactions as IShowSpeed visits Nigeria

@Dr_Pharouk wrote:

"Nigerian get grace and that’s what the whole world needs to know."

@WallStrHustler said:

"Is iShowSpewd growing quicker that Mr. Beast at this time? Based on percentage how long will it take him to have more sub than Mr. Beast?"

@YanaSn0w1 noted:

"Wow, Speed is absolutely slaying the YouTube game, darling!."

@9jaTalkerX wrote:

"Yet they will be discrediting Nigeria and tagging Nigeria as a poor country. World people know exactly how to tap from the poor and how to position themselves. As if you have that so much love for Nigeria, you quickly went live on YouTube while enjoying."

@xoesedd added:

"Nigeria will always add to your numbers. Why do you think all these American celebrities want to associate with Nigeria and Nigerian stars? Giants indeed 🇳🇬If only their jollof could taste as good as ours though."

@DanielNdep noted:

"Bro let nobody lie to you, you can be anything you want to be, face your fears and start today, little drops of water make an ocean. He started small in his room now he is global. Na thesame internet we get oo.."

