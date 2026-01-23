Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Video: Man Who Was on IShowSpeed's Production Team Explains Content of Backpack He Carried
People

Video: Man Who Was on IShowSpeed's Production Team Explains Content of Backpack He Carried

by  Victor Duru
3 min read

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

  • Drone pilot Bwana Jimmy, who was on IShowSpeed's production team during his Zambia stream, has broken his silence on the contents of the backpack he carried
  • Born Darren Jason Watkins Jr., IShowSpeed is a popular American YouTuber and streamer who has been touring some African countries for the past few days, and recently visited Nigeria
  • According to Jimmy, who is also a wildlife videographer, he provided all the drone coverage on IShowSpeed's Zambia stream

Bwana Jimmy, a drone pilot and wildlife photographer who was on IShowSpeed's production team during his stream in Zambia, has responded to enquiries about the content of the backpack he carried during the stream.

IShowSpeed, also known as Speed, real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr., is a popular American YouTuber and streamer touring African countries under his Speed Does Africa project.

IShowSpeed's production team member opens up content of backpack he carried during his stream
Bwana Jimmy was a member of IShowSpeed's production team during his stream in Zambia. Photo Credit: @bwanajimmyproductions
Source: TikTok

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

IShowSpeed's production team member speaks

According to Jimmy, the backpack he carried contained a live transmitter used by streamers and content creators.

Read also

Nigerian lady shares what IShowSpeed said after he caught her recording him, video trends

In a video shared on TikTok, Jimmy explained that the live transmitter has multiple SIM cards and a Starlink, which allows it to automatically switch between networks to prevent downtime.

In his words:

"I was on the iShowSpeed production team, and a lot of you guys were asking me what's in this backpack.
"Let me explain. First of all, I was not the one who quit. It is called a TVU. It is a live transmitter used by streamers and content creators.
"It has multiple SIM cards and also Starlink, which allows it to automatically switch between the best network, and it should prevent any lag or downtime.
"They cost roughly $10,000 each, and you also have to have a monthly service plan and also all your SIM cards and mobile data.
"But that's the TVU."
IShowSpeed's production team member opens up content of backpack he carried during his stream
Bwana Jimmy was IShowSpeed's drone pilot during his Zambia stream. Photo Credit: @bwanajimmyproductions
Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

IShowSpeed's production member's explanation stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the drone pilot's explanation below:

eagle1warren said:

"He did not quit. He is our Zambian guy so he worked with Ishowspeed just in Zambia."

Martin Casper said:

Read also

Funny moment Jarvis taught American streamer IShowSpeed how to dance like robot

"Guys guys guys🤦🏻‍♂️Speed has different drone operators for every country! What's so hard to understand?"

Kofi Admin 🎖️🎖️🎖️ said:

"Wow, 10,000 grand for that backpack 🎒 . God, when will I be rich ? Hmmm stop holding out on me dude."

thabangsoundsgood said:

"This is the same device used by remote / field news report to send signal back to main station."

Mr Litt said:

"Thank you for sharing. Very interesting."

Ik23 said:

"Shout out to him!! Since he took over. The drone view has been so much better."

Sheikh Google said:

"I miss when there was only Speed, bodyguards, and Slipz. Now it’s like a Hollywood movie production."

Sir. Steve said:

"Why not just buy a local SIM card and get a data plan. MTN network is pretty solid."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had shared what Speed said when he caught her recording him.

IShowSpeed hits back at Nigerian content creators

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that IShowSpeed had hit back at Nigerian content creators begging for attention.

Read also

"I finally met him”: Pure joy as IShowSpeed links up with Jarvis during his Africa tour

The US streamer, who is currently touring several African countries under his Speed Does Africa project, had been called out by some Nigerian influencers, most notably TikToker Peller, after their repeated attempts to meet him reportedly failed.

But Speed says the narrative being pushed online is not only incorrect, but misses the actual purpose of his trip.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsDiaspora
Hot:
Lean beef pattys Kwara governor Elizabeth rizzini Marie temara