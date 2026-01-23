Drone pilot Bwana Jimmy, who was on IShowSpeed's production team during his Zambia stream, has broken his silence on the contents of the backpack he carried

Born Darren Jason Watkins Jr., IShowSpeed is a popular American YouTuber and streamer who has been touring some African countries for the past few days, and recently visited Nigeria

According to Jimmy, who is also a wildlife videographer, he provided all the drone coverage on IShowSpeed's Zambia stream

Bwana Jimmy, a drone pilot and wildlife photographer who was on IShowSpeed's production team during his stream in Zambia, has responded to enquiries about the content of the backpack he carried during the stream.

IShowSpeed, also known as Speed, real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr., is a popular American YouTuber and streamer touring African countries under his Speed Does Africa project.

Bwana Jimmy was a member of IShowSpeed's production team during his stream in Zambia. Photo Credit: @bwanajimmyproductions

IShowSpeed's production team member speaks

According to Jimmy, the backpack he carried contained a live transmitter used by streamers and content creators.

In a video shared on TikTok, Jimmy explained that the live transmitter has multiple SIM cards and a Starlink, which allows it to automatically switch between networks to prevent downtime.

In his words:

"I was on the iShowSpeed production team, and a lot of you guys were asking me what's in this backpack.

"Let me explain. First of all, I was not the one who quit. It is called a TVU. It is a live transmitter used by streamers and content creators.

"It has multiple SIM cards and also Starlink, which allows it to automatically switch between the best network, and it should prevent any lag or downtime.

"They cost roughly $10,000 each, and you also have to have a monthly service plan and also all your SIM cards and mobile data.

"But that's the TVU."

Bwana Jimmy was IShowSpeed's drone pilot during his Zambia stream. Photo Credit: @bwanajimmyproductions

Watch the video below:

IShowSpeed's production member's explanation stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the drone pilot's explanation below:

eagle1warren said:

"He did not quit. He is our Zambian guy so he worked with Ishowspeed just in Zambia."

Martin Casper said:

"Guys guys guys🤦🏻‍♂️Speed has different drone operators for every country! What's so hard to understand?"

Kofi Admin 🎖️🎖️🎖️ said:

"Wow, 10,000 grand for that backpack 🎒 . God, when will I be rich ? Hmmm stop holding out on me dude."

thabangsoundsgood said:

"This is the same device used by remote / field news report to send signal back to main station."

Mr Litt said:

"Thank you for sharing. Very interesting."

Ik23 said:

"Shout out to him!! Since he took over. The drone view has been so much better."

Sheikh Google said:

"I miss when there was only Speed, bodyguards, and Slipz. Now it’s like a Hollywood movie production."

Sir. Steve said:

"Why not just buy a local SIM card and get a data plan. MTN network is pretty solid."

