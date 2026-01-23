A Nigerian lady, Jarvis Jadrolita, who dresses as a robot, has shared how she went to great lengths to meet IShowSpeed in Nigeria

In a video posted on TikTok, Jarvis said she had to keep tracking him down to different locations, which affected her mood

She described the experience as frustrating, saying she had felt angry and had cried tears of frustration at times

A Nigerian lady's determination to meet her idol IShowSpeed finally paid off after a stressful experience.

Jarvis Jadrolita, who dresses up as a robot, had been tracking down IShowSpeed across Lagos, visiting multiple locations in pursuit of a meeting.

Jarvis shares how she met IShowSpeed

A video shared by @positivitytv, showed Jarvis revealing the emotional trauma that she faced on that particular day.

She had been on a serious rollercoaster, crying, angry, and contemplating giving up, but her determination finally led her to IShowSpeed's doorstep.

Jarvis's biggest concern was how she would be perceived in her robot costume, fearing she might be seen as crazy.

However, a helpful lady at the scene encouraged her to give it a try, and Jarvis's boldness was rewarded when she gained access to meet IShowSpeed.

As Jarvis approached the venue, she met an unusual scene outside, everyone was being kept out, yet she was allowed in.

The lady who helped her had also spoken to the bouncer, and Jarvis was ushered in, much to her relief.

The meeting was a great moment for Jarvis, who had invested so much emotional energy into tracking down IShowSpeed.

She narrated:

"First location. second location. third location. I've been turning, turning the full Lagos. I've been turning the full Lagos, bro. I the only difference is that I did not show you people my post. that's just the difference. I did not show you people how I was crying, how I was angry, how I was sad, how I was giving up. I was like let me just be quiet, so that even though I don't see am, mm, I go, na me go swallow, na one paint say I don't see am everything. another time, if God, if God allows, we went round, we we done three sixty, we do everything, do everything. finally, that seyi girl, that seyi girl, God bless that girl, God bless that girl. that's all, we are suppose to go together, but I had to leave cause no time. then she now share me the location, at this the new location that he is, she share me like location.

"I went to meet her there, I saw her there, I say ah, shey see what I wore, oh, shey the guy will agree to this thing, it will not think that I'm a mad person, it's not that I'm really robot, robot, I'm acting as it, I don't have ra ra ra image, I no get what if they see me and say get out. I there are so many things that came to my head, she now say don't worry, just try, just make we just try. I now see everybody outside, when I see everybody outside, ah ah, shey they no allow us enter inside, me, have you see restriction order, we hope me, I will stay here, oh, the girl, I don't know, I don't know, she, her boldness is crazy, her boldness is crazy. she she now say ah, first of all, they saw me, because when they they look me like, I don't know, I don't know, the next thing she talk to the bouncer, the bouncer like okay, people can enter, eh, okay people can enter, where is everybody, my question is people can enter, why is everybody outside?"

Reactions as Jarvis meets IShowSpeed

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Modadeola said:

"This lady is very mature, I like the fact that she came out to let us know that, the fact that I didn’t show you does not mean, I don’t struggle too."

@Kayce Delmer said:

"Don't joke with this prayer. May your parents witness your success while they are still alive."

@Chioma added:

"Peller Dey find speed, speed Dey find Ronaldo, Ronaldo Dey find World Cup , world cup dey find Messi, Messi de find me."

See the post below:

