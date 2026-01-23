A Senegalese man has sent a deep message to Moroccans who were claiming victims after losing in the AFCON finals

He shared what he observed during the tournament and called out Morocco for their conduct and antics during their matches

His video grabbed people’s attention as citizens from both countries took to the comment section to share their opinions

A Senegalese man has sent a message to Moroccans following the finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosted in Morocco.

Senegal won the final against Morocco after scoring 1 - 0, making them the 2025 AFCON champions.

A Senegalese man sends a message to Moroccans after the AFCON finals. Photo: @yo.ozzey

Source: TikTok

Following the match, some Moroccans had claimed that other countries were against them winning.

Identified as @yo.ozzey on TikTok, a Senegalese man knocked Moroccans for playing the victim, and pointed out some of their antics during the tournament.

He also sent a strong message to them and called them out for what they did in the matches.

He captioned the video:

“A message to Moroccans. Dear Moroccans, nobody hates you or is jealous of you. They just knew Senegal deserved to win!”

Watch the TikTok video below:

AFCON: Reactions trail Senegalese man’s video to Moroccans

@A said:

"People saying Morocco “isn’t African” is just jealousy. Morocco is clearly one of the most developed countries in Africa - the infrastructure, roads, transport, cities, safety, tourism and overall standard are on another level. Compared to other all African countries, Morocco is more organised and advanced in pretty much every aspect."

@saraamzough said:

"How about hosting the upcoming afcon and do half what Morocco did? then will talk!"

@Kelvin said:

"I was for Morocco till I saw the way they were cheating."

@Mondomarco said:

"The whole world was supporting Senegal not just Africa."

@hyweerweljih said:

"There is hate? As a moroccan i got bad mouthed and got called fake african so thats my experience."

@BERSERION said:

"I’m proud to be Moroccan. I’m proud to be African. I’m proud to be seen as one of them. I’m grateful to Allah (SWT) for a people I can call family. All this hatred needs to stop. We should be happy for whoever wins. Let’s also remember why AFCON exists—to witness so many strong soldiers. Every single player in AFCON was incredible. Most importantly, not only did Senegal win, but the whole AFCON won as one."

@h.c.h.c said:

"We was rooting for Senegal too however, we still believe Morocco has a lot of hate and jealousy towards us whether you think so or not and no matter what we believe Moroccans are the champions."

Senegal wins AFCON 2025 after defeating Morocco 1-0 in the final. Photo: AFCON

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a Nigerian lady watching the AFCON semi-final match in Morocco burst into prayer as the clash got intense.

Nigeria vs Morocco: Lady analyses referee's performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared how the Ghanaian referee tried to “save” the Super Eagles during the Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-final match.

Speaking about the referee's performance, the lady posted a clip from the match to prove her point, sparking reactions from many.

Source: Legit.ng