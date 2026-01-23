A lady from South Africa has gone viral on social media after sending a powerful message to CAF over the AFCON final

The lady made the statement after watching 10 videos from the final match and pointed out something unusual

She urged the Confederation of African Football to take significant action against a popular team, as she expressed support for Senegal

A South African lady has sent a powerful message to CAF, the Confederation of African Football, regarding what needs to be immediately done about Morocco following the AFCON final match.

The individual took to her social media page to mention that she has watched over 10 videos showing the alleged attacks on some individuals by Moroccans.

Lady calls for immediate action against Morocco following AFCON final. Left photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images, Uwe Krejci, The North Africa Post, CAF_Online

Source: Getty Images

South African lady calls for immediate action

Based on several things she observed, she urged the body to take decisive action against the host of the recently concluded AFCON tournament, Morocco.

The post on her page, @sholard_mancity, reads in part:

"I’ve watched over 10 videos showing Black Africans being mistreated in Morocco, in stadiums and in public spaces."

"If CAF is serious, the response should be clear and immediate: ban Morocco from hosting AFCON."

Speaking about a popular team, she wrote:

"Ban Morocco now. Not out of hatred. Not out of politics. But out of principle and protection."

"There is even a video of a Senegalese fan being beaten by Moroccans inside the stadium immediately after Gueye scored."

"People were attacked simply because Morocco lost a match. Black African lives were put at risk over football. We all saw how fast CAF moved to sanction Senegal. So the standard is already set. If CAF is serious about discipline and fairness, then the same urgency must apply here. Yes, Morocco has good stadiums. Yes, Morocco is wealthy. But money and infrastructure should never be an excuse to let violence and racial abuse go unpunished."

Young lady urges CAF to ban Morocco after alleged AFCON violence. Photo source: The North Africa Post

Source: Twitter

"AFCON has been hosted in Ivory Coast. In the future, it will be hosted in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania. Hosting AFCON is not a right; it is a responsibility to protect all Africans."

"I stand with Senegal."

"I stand with the victims."

"I stand against injustice."

Reactions as lady seems ban of Morocco

@Sanatozaki1111 stressed:

"This is literally every Moroccan’s dream right now, please stop coming to Morocco and stay wherever you are. I wish y’all could find someone to host the Women AfCon too. We don’t wanna host anything related to Africa or the Arab world ever again, thank you."

@shoko_tin shared:

"Morocco will host the next African World Cup. None of this was about Africa. Focus on the grand scheme. When the whities come, they will get first class treatment."

@shakal2020 noted:

"These were Moroccans who were assaulted in Senegal, praying that Diaz would miss… and they ended up with their restaurants destroyed if Morocco won?? 😢 But nobody talks about it… Shame on all of you. Morocco, the country that wants to lift you up with it from Africa’s misery. And this is how we repay it. 👏Long live Morocco 🇲🇦And yes, that bothers people."

@mrjeanphilippe said:

"I don't understand how the African Union and the Premier League and UAEFA didn't put out a statement as they saw the same footage we saw of their players abused and harassed by heathen Moroccan ball boys. A satanic display by a country apparently full of satanic sewer creatures."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man spoke out after the AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco. He tagged CAF on social media, saying they had not reacted to what he noticed during the match.

Pastor predicts AFCON winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a pastor went viral on social media because he correctly guessed what would happen in the AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal.

He said how many goals would be scored, which team would win, and even talked about penalties. Everything he said came true on the day of the match.

Source: Legit.ng