A young man has spoken his mind days after the end of the AFCON tournament won by Senegal in a match played in Morocco

The young man tagged CAF in a post and explained what he saw in a video that has gone viral on many social media platforms

He urged CAF to take an important step and mentioned that the body is yet to make a statement or react to what he posted

A young man has drawn the attention of CAF, Confederation of African Football, to the unusual thing he noticed during the AFCON final match between Senegal and Morocco.

Recall that Senegal faced Morocco in the AFCON final match at a Moroccan stadium on 18 January, 2025.

Young man draws CAF’s attention to video

While the game was eventually won by Senegal, 1-0 against the host team, many individuals have continued to speak about the match.

A young man, @Aizik45, took to social media to speak out as he drew the attention of CAF to what he noticed during the match.

He wrote on his page:

"Even @CAF_Online and @CAF_Media haven’t said anything about this. They are more interested in banning Senegal because that is the one that ruined their plan. CAF must withdraw the fair play award given to Morocco and give that to another country."

The individual mentioned that, days after the match, there has not been any statement by CAF on the actions of certain individuals during the tournament.

The post he reacted to shows some ball men trying to prevent the Senegal goalkeeper from using towels to clean his gloves as they wrestle the gloves from another team member of the Senegal team.

Many individuals who watched the clip spoke about it.

Reactions as man speaks about AFCON final

@SlqvddH1lKmc3cr wrote:

"What strikes me is that people keep talking about this as a curiosity, almost like a funny mishap or an odd anecdote. What I still don’t understand is why the seriousness of this manhunt is barely being reported at all."

@9inety1ne added:

"They all are aware of the corruption, same country that had branded 3buses ahead of trophy parade. They had it all planned, Senegal just ruin their script."

@Jesus_alone_ shared:

"@FIFAcom , do something about this incident. Senegal walking off the field wasn't because of the penalty alone, some of these incidents also contributed. Morocco should be punished for this, else any sanctions on Senegal or it's coach will not be fair."

@SolomonArchibon said:

"It was both shocking and shameful that the referee failed to halt the match....and even more troubling is CAF’s continued silence on the matter."

@winnerbet7 noted:

"If there was no social media, this would have been swept under the carpet. It is blatantly clear that CAF, FIFA and the officials are clearly part of this with Morroco. This is so crude and should not be happening in modern day football."

@supertinozw said:

"The dice had been thrown, it was supposed to be Morocco 🇲🇦 's tournament to win. The distractions? Just part of the gamesmanship and drama. A well written script."

Read the post below:

