Pastor Allegedly Demoted After Conflict With Former Disciple Who Married Church Leader
- A Nigerian man shared a viral story alleging a branch pastor was demoted after conflict involving a former disciple who married the lead pastor
- The woman reportedly began addressing the branch pastor as “son,” leading to tension after he cautioned her
- The alleged demotion sparked mixed reactions online, with many debating power abuse and church leadership dynamics
A Nigerian man has sparked mixed reactions on social media after sharing a story that involved church leadership and pastoral relationships
Taking to X, a man, identified as Chris Popoola, narrated the event that happened in a church setting.
According to him, a branch pastor led a single woman to Christ, after which he then took her under his wings with the intention of turning her into his own disciple. At that period, the lead pastor of the church (the "boss" of the branch pastor) was reportedly single and searching for a life partner.
Lead pastor married branch pastor's disciple
As soon as the branch pastor heard of it, he recommended the woman to the lead pastor, who eventually married her. Following the marriage, the woman, who was once a disciple to the branch pastor, now became the lead pastor's wife.
As the wife, she allegedly began referring to the branch pastor as "son." The situation reportedly escalated when the branch pastor cautioned his former disciple about the manner of address.
According to the report, the action made the lead pastor demote the branch pastor, a decision that has raised mixed reactions on social media.
As of the time of this report, there has been no official response from any church or individuals linked to the story, and the claims remain based on the account shared online.
Reaction to man's true life story
Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who saw the post on X. Some of the comments are below.
@Real__emerald said:
"Abuse of power, na wetin dey do Lead pastor and his wife."
@Charrollain wrote:
"Mama did not finish discipleship sha. She should have learnt honour during discipleship. Lead pastor and Mama are such a combination. You can tell the kind of person they both are, deep down."
@Adeshola54 stated:
"Wife of the pastor only shares office with the pastor and not rank. The branch pastor is higher than the wife of the senior pastor but he still has to honor her due to the office she shares with her husband."
@GoddardChidubem commented:
"The lead pastor did not do well at all."
@OfolaA wrote:
"The discipleship wasn't complete. Did she finish her classes and do "freedom" before he recommended her for a higher calling? O npe."
@ETschyroh stated:
"That's why all this Papa, Mama thing in church needs to stop. The lead pastor shouldn't be a lead pastor. Infact all of them shouldn't be in any church leadership."
