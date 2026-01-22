A Nigerian man shared a viral story alleging a branch pastor was demoted after conflict involving a former disciple who married the lead pastor

The woman reportedly began addressing the branch pastor as “son,” leading to tension after he cautioned her

The alleged demotion sparked mixed reactions online, with many debating power abuse and church leadership dynamics

A Nigerian man has sparked mixed reactions on social media after sharing a story that involved church leadership and pastoral relationships

Taking to X, a man, identified as Chris Popoola, narrated the event that happened in a church setting.

A lead pastor allegedly demoted his brand pastor after the lead pastor's wife called him "son." Photo credit: Getty Images. (Images used for illustrative purposes only)

Source: UGC

According to him, a branch pastor led a single woman to Christ, after which he then took her under his wings with the intention of turning her into his own disciple. At that period, the lead pastor of the church (the "boss" of the branch pastor) was reportedly single and searching for a life partner.

Lead pastor married branch pastor's disciple

As soon as the branch pastor heard of it, he recommended the woman to the lead pastor, who eventually married her. Following the marriage, the woman, who was once a disciple to the branch pastor, now became the lead pastor's wife.

As the wife, she allegedly began referring to the branch pastor as "son." The situation reportedly escalated when the branch pastor cautioned his former disciple about the manner of address.

A lead pastor reacts after a branch pastor got angry at his wife for calling him son. Photo credit: Roberto Schmidt (Images used for illustrative purposes only)

Source: UGC

According to the report, the action made the lead pastor demote the branch pastor, a decision that has raised mixed reactions on social media.

As of the time of this report, there has been no official response from any church or individuals linked to the story, and the claims remain based on the account shared online.

See the post below:

Reaction to man's true life story

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who saw the post on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Real__emerald said:

"Abuse of power, na wetin dey do Lead pastor and his wife."

@Charrollain wrote:

"Mama did not finish discipleship sha. She should have learnt honour during discipleship. Lead pastor and Mama are such a combination. You can tell the kind of person they both are, deep down."

@Adeshola54 stated:

"Wife of the pastor only shares office with the pastor and not rank. The branch pastor is higher than the wife of the senior pastor but he still has to honor her due to the office she shares with her husband."

@GoddardChidubem commented:

"The lead pastor did not do well at all."

@OfolaA wrote:

"The discipleship wasn't complete. Did she finish her classes and do "freedom" before he recommended her for a higher calling? O npe."

@ETschyroh stated:

"That's why all this Papa, Mama thing in church needs to stop. The lead pastor shouldn't be a lead pastor. Infact all of them shouldn't be in any church leadership."

Man slams Pastor Jerry over his remarks

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a social media user living in Abuja has called out Pastor Jerry Eze over one of his sermons.

The cleric had preached against some men in Abuja who take advantage of ladies to get money and become wealthy.

The man told the cleric what he expected from him after the sermon criticised his colleagues living in the Federal Capital City.

Source: Legit.ng