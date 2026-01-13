A member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has reacted on Facebook after hearing the salary the Pastor Enoch Adeboye-led church pays its Abuja pastor

A Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) member in Abuja, Ucee Harmony, has decried the meagre salary the church pays its Abuja pastor.

Ucee, a song writer, expressed displeasure about the salary in a Facebook post on November 23, 2025.

Man slams RCCG over salary of pastor

Ucee said he learnt about the salary when a zonal pastor of RCCG in Abuja mentioned it while giving a testimony on his church.

He said the unnamed pastor stated that RCCG pays him N80k, which Ucee found meagre for someone who is a family man, and a full-time pastor.

Ucee wondered if pastors are no longer ordained by God and have turned the employees of the church's general overseers.

He questioned why parishes remit offerings, tithes and seed sowed to the headquarters of RCCG while pastors wait to be paid salary at the end of the month.

Ucee said that if that is the case, church has become a full-time business for generating income for the general overseer. On why he voiced out about the salary, the RCCG member said it is in his nature to speak against ills and not care whose ox is gored.

His full post on Facebook read:

"A Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor who pastors one of the RCCG zones in Abuja came to our church today. He gave a testimony. While giving his testimony he said a lot of things. The one that caught my attention was when he said as a Zonal pastor in Abuja his salary is 80k in naira.

"A mature full grown family man and a fulltime Zonal pastor receives 80k salary from RCCG. A family man with wife and children living of all places, Abuja. Pastors are they no longer called and ordained by God? If they are called by God why are they recruited and turned to employees to daddy GOs? Why pay them peanut as salary?

"Why must they remit offerings, tithes, seed sowings, and other monetary income to the church headquarters and wait till month end to receive salary? Does it mean all their churches scattered all over the country now generate monthly revenue to the church headquarters and then allocation in form of salary is paid to pastors?

"If so, church is now a full time business. Nothing spiritual, nothing special. Just business and a means of generating income, revenue to the oga at the top a.k.a Daddy G.O. All these new generation churches are into full time business, nothing you wan tell me.

"No wonder in one street you can see about 7 different shops asin church business outlets. I am a Redeemed Christian Church of God member for years now, but I can't see black and call it white. It has never been in my nature."

Legit.ng contacted Ucee to confirm his story and he responded, maintaining what he had earlier put out on Facebook.

He further told Legit.ng that the Pastor Enoch Adeboye-led church should allow pastors be in control of the tithes and offerings from their parishes. In his words:

"The salary is not okay for a married man in this hard economy.

"RCCG should allow pastors control the tithes and offerings from their parishes. Pastors called by God shouldn't be paid monthly salaries like ordinary workers."

