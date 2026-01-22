A Nigerian lady shared what happened after her pastor declared interest in her sister and later got her sister pregnant

She explained what happened after the sister confronted the pastor over the pregnancy and what eventually happened

The outcome made her stop going to church, and many took to the comments to sympathise with her about the tragic story

A Nigerian lady shared why she stopped going to church and opened up about what happened.

She mentioned how her pastor impregnated her sister after showing interest in her for marriage.

In a TikTok video by @faithyslifestyle, the lady stated that her sister was afraid of informing the pastor about the pregnancy, but decided to tell him.

According to her, the pastor denied the pregnancy and said the lady’s sister should not ruin his reputation.

He later claimed to accept the pregnancy, but her sister ultimately lost her life at the end.

Her TikTok post read:

“What made you stop going to church last year. I’ll start first. Our pastor was interested in my sister and he promised to married her. Fast forward to when he got my sis pregnant and she’s scared that she’s not going to tell him about it.

“I told her to go ahead and tell him and what he says determine, She went there and he told her that he’s not responsible that my sister shouldn’t ruin his reputation.

“One week later he came and wanted to take responsibility of the child and marry her. And he invited my sister to his place. She came back home that night and never woke up again. The report said that she took something that result to that.”

See the TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's sad story about pastor

@bisdamcakes said:

"Is this true if yes, Then speak up, do you have evidence for all this?"

@lookgoodsmelgood said:

"if you have issues with English, go and settle things with her before you come here to confuse some of us."

@OGHENERUKEVWE said:

"Jesus Christ. So sorry darling. Church hurt needs to be talked about more often."

@Gold said:

"No Justice."

@Ekikereabasi said:

"this is bad."

@Beauty said:

"Haaaaa so sorry dear."

@Gbemmie said:

"Jesus Christ . I’m so sorry."

@Beebee said:

"Jesus Christ. sorry dearie."

@Mackeans Chelsea said:

"Are u serious?"

