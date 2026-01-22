A young lady has narrated her very embarrassing experience at a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) parish on a Sunday

She said an unpleasant incident happened during the church's Youth Thanksgiving service that left her feeling really bad

The lady's story generated mixed reactions on TikTok, with some people showing concern for her, while others shared their RCCG experiences

A lady has shared on TikTok an incident that happened at an RCCG parish, which turned out to be the most embarrassing moment of her life.

According to her, the incident occurred during the church's Youth Thanksgiving service on Sunday.

A lady shares how she was terribly embarrassed in an RCCG parish. Photo Credit: @tioluwalemi0

Source: TikTok

Lady's embarrassing RCCG experience

The young lady, with the TikTok handle @tioluwalemi0, noted that there is a popular chant RCCG members make after dancing to praise Jesus, which is usually followed by a response.

When she tried to do it at the service after the choir stopped singing, @tioluwalemi0 said she unexpectedly got no response and that people stared at her like she constituted a nuisance.

To add insult to her injury, someone else screamed the chant seconds after hers, and people responded. @tioluwalemi0 said she felt very bad when that happened. In her words:

"The most embarrassing moment of my life.

"Last Sunday, which was Youth Thanksgiving in RCCG. We (the youth) danced out for our Thanksgiving. If you are familiar with Redeem churches very well, you will know there's something we usually say after dancing to hail Jesus.

"Most times, a random youth will shout, "Who did this?" and others will reply with, "Jesus, Oh my God, wow". I was so in the spirit of the thanksgiving that I told myself to give it a try ( mind you, that was my first time saying it).

"After the choir stopped singing, I just shouted, "Who did this? (my biggest mistake). No one responded and were looking at me like I was creating a nuisance. I was so mortified. After 10 seconds, someone else shouted it, and they all responded to it.

"I just closed my eyes for the Thanksgiving prayer and dragged myself back to my seat, feeling very bad."

A lady narrates her embarrassing experience at an RCCG parish on a Sunday. Photo Credit: @tioluwalemi0

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

RCCG experience: Lady's story stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's story below:

The Lady Lydia said:

"Well, sometimes when we think we screamed loud enough for people to hear, it might just be the people around you that hear it. Something similar has happened to me several times before. I’ll think I was really loud but only the people around me heard it."

Call_me_BigSophie said:

"Omoooo sorry sis. This is why I don’t do stuff like this to avoid embarrassment. Let me just worship and praise my God and go home. Sorry again but it’s funny 🤣🤣 sorry for the laugh."

Blings'Body By Teemahrah ❤️ said:

"I think you went to the wrong RCCG.😂I took all the Christ slangs I learnt there to my church."

Empyrean Virgo said:

"I lead praise and worship, reach chorus side, rest choir members no sing, then one stepped forward and start the song all over again."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who entered a Redeemed church in Lagos after six years had shared her experience.

Lady quits RCCG parish near her house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had stopped attending a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) parish near her house after her terrible experience.

Narrating her experience on TikTok, the lady noted that she was born and raised attending Deeper Life Church, but switched to the Redeemed Church branch after moving to a new place.

She said her decision to quit the church near her did not come from a place of hate, but was about healing, honesty, and holding on to her peace.

Source: Legit.ng