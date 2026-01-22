A final year student mourned her 20-year-old coursemate who died on New Year’s Day, just few months before graduation

She shared the last conversation they had before he died, moving people to tears and sparking mixed reactions

On her TikTok post, she also posted the obituary of the young man, which showed his burial arrangements and other details

A final year student of Imo State University painfully mourned the demise of her 20-year-old coursemate, Ogbu Richard.

She posted his obituary, which revealed that the young man died on 1st of January 2026.

In a TikTok post by @pearlshakesandfragrance, the lady shared the last conversation she had with the deceased.

Her TikTok post read:

“Is like a dream l and our coursemate don't get see ourselves again just few days before resumption and u are gone

“Our last conversation was when l asked u why u came to school that day cox last year not all of our coursemate decided to resume just few of us l was surprised u came to school nd u answered light no dey huz nd u were bored so decided to come school of which it we laughed and said goodbye after the lectures for that day not knowing it will be the last

“Goodbye Richard may the good Lord accept ur soul till we meet again nd part no more. Just few months for us to become graduate so pple will come nd write jagajar nd celebrate our victory you are gone

“ur coursemate are crying for u come back cox is still like a dream to us. Ur best friend davidaloca as he profoundly call u sugar is still in shock asking u to come back. #Rip *AKA prince pito of ancient kingdom*as we ur coursemate profoundly call u. #mayursoulreastinpeace."

Reactions trail death of final year student

@FRANK FABRICS ABA said:

"chaii...400 level, God have mercy on us , We know we will die but let's reach ..our 90's and 100, May his soul find peace in the sight of God..& may the perpetual light continue to shine upon you.. stranger go well."

@Bishop Ebenezer said:

"it's so hard to believe that Richard is gone just like that it's well may his soul find eternal rest in Christ. amen."

@Mkpurunma said:

"my daughter's secondary school classmate at Madonna!!. So hard to write RIP to U Richard. may Ur soul rest in peace Amen."

@pinky cosmetics and skincare said:

"may hes gentle soul rest in peace amen , what a world, father lord please in the journey of academic may we never be brought home dead amen."

@CC said:

"Accept my condolences. Eternal rest grant unto Chiagoziem O Lord,and let your perpetual light shine upon him,may he rest in peace Amen!"

