A lady using a free prepaid meter installed by the government has decried how fast her electricity units diminish, unlike the previous one she used

According to the lady, she usually bought N20k worth of units while using her previous meter, and it lasted her a month; however, things have been quite different with the new meter

On January 10, she bought N300k worth of units for her new prepaid meter and could not believe the electricity units were now left after just 11 days

A Nigerian mum, Chidera Jennifer Atuegbu, has shared her unpleasant experience since she began using a free prepaid meter, which she claims was installed by the government in December 2025.

Labelling it the weapon fashioned against her, Jennifer said she finds herself spending more on buying units instead of on buying food.

Prepaid meter: Lady's unpleasant experience

Jennifer, in a Facebook post on January 21, explained that she used to buy N20k worth of units for the previous meter, and it lasted for a month.

However, for the new meter, she bought 133 electricity units at N30k on January 10, and disappointedly it is remaining just 33 units after 11 days. She posted a photo of her prepaid meter when she bought the 133 units.

Lamenting, Jennifer wondered what consumes her electricity when she has just an OX fan and a fridge. She noted that it is not possible that someone else could be tapping her light without her knowledge.

"This new free prepaid meter government installed for us last December is the weapon fashioned against me.

"Honestly i don't know about others, but it's making me go crazy. Instead of us to spending money on buying food It's on buying prepaid Unit.

"Normally i use 20k worth of units on the previous prepaid meter, and it last me for 1 month. Then this new meter I bought 133 units for 30k on the 10th of January, and guess what, guys? It's remaining 30 units now. Under 11 days eh. Who they drink am.

"As how na. Untop 1 fridge and 1 OX fan that I have. So how do the rich folks with AC survive?

"I don't want to believe that someone is tapping my light cause it's not possible here.

"Abeg who is experiencing this?" she wrote.

Prepaid meter: Reactions trail lady's experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience below:

Nyinya Ngosoo Rita said:

"This particular prepaid no be am at all.

"It drains light like tap running water!.

"If you like get only bulb for house, the light go still finish within two weeks.. Very useless prepaid meter."

Gospel OBi said:

"Better go and install solar... During the day u use solar ... Then at night if it happens to be light.... Still be using the solar and off majority of ur home appliances."

Jhay Livingstone said:

"Allow your refrigerator to run for 8- 12hrs daily,remove the OX fan, replace with a smaller fan and see your consumption drop."

Treasure Emechebe said:

"Welcome to band A.

"Nobody is tapping your light na so band A be.

"1k is 4.something watts. #225 for 1watts is not beans. I use band A too."

Gladys Samson said:

"Haaaa, my friend finished 20k unit within 10days with that new prepaid meter, we just finished talking about it now, abi we done dey pay daily tax with it?"

Decla Ogechukwu said:

"Na scam.

"Don't mind them.

"My friend complained same thing .her husband had to remove it and connect it direct but when they came and saw it no be small wahala they cut their light and asked them to pay 180k before they will fix their light and return the meter for them.

"Omo shey na by force anyways thank God for our old kind of prepaid."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported how Nigerians can get free prepaid meters as electricity distribution companies (DisCos) across Nigeria rolled them out.

Lady using prepaid meter shares her experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who got a prepaid meter had opened up about how much she spends on electricity bills.

She said she pays more money now that she lives in an area classified as Band A. She noted that before now, N5000 to N10000 was usually enough to pay her light bill for a whole month.

However, she said at the moment, she uses N20,000 to buy only a few units of electricity that don't last.

