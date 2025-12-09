A Nigerian lady said sometimes, it is better to use estimated billing when paying for light instead of a prepaid meter

According to the lady, she is using a prepaid meter she has discovered that she is spending much more on electricity than before

She noted that before now, she used to spend about N5,000 on electricity bill but now, she spends at least N20,000 monthly

A lady who uses prepaid meter for electricity billing said she misses the days when it was estimated billing.

According to the lady who shared her experience on TikTok, she paid less bills when she was under estimated billing.

The lady, @may.odos said she is paying more money now that she lives in an area classified as Band A and she uses a prepaid meter.

She noted that before now, N5000 to N10000 was usually enough to pay her light bill for a whole month.

However, she said at the moment, she uses N20,000 to buy only a few units of electricity that don't last.

Her words:

"I miss the days when it was estimated bill. Why is no one talking about the constant increase in electricity bill. BEDC what’s going on?"

However, some people disagreed with her, noting that prepaid meter was more economical and transparent.

Reactions as lady shares her experience using prepaid meter

️@Networth said:

"I use prepaid 10k is about 2 month what are you guys even using."

@Mosh said:

"Lemme help you...buy bags of pure water, put it in the freezer until its rock solid. then start turning your fridge or freezer off every 6am and turn on every 9pm. You will be okay."

@Tianny said:

"Don’t listen to her because I used prepare metal also on band A, if I’m in the living room I will turn on the AC if I’m leaving the living room I will turn off the AC that how you can manage it and I don’t spend up to 15k a month."

@Williams said:

"Until them carry 150k bring for your doorstep, your eye go clear. It's because you have heavy power gadgets that's why, for people who don't have those, they benefit more. There are some people in our compound here who have paid 1k and have been using it for over 3 months now, these are same people that will pay 5k+ when bill comes."

@Gibson911 said:

"If you're having light 8 times in a month you'll know the value of prepaid meter. sometimes 3 times a month and just 8 hours or 12 hours. NEPA will still come to collect full money if you argue with them just know say una fit no see light again for 3 months."

