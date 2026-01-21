Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong reveals rising concerns about paternity fraud in Nigeria

Effiong highlights the emotional toll of two recent paternity fraud cases he encountered

The availability of DNA testing is seen as a vital solution to paternity issues

FCT, Abuja - Human rights lawyer and activist, Inibehe Effiong, said paternity fraud seems to be more rampant than many Nigerians think.

Effiong appreacited for the availability of the DNA test, stating that life can be simpler.

The prominent lawyer said he had attended to two cases of paternity fraud and marital infidelity in just one week.

Writing via his X handle @InibeheEffiong, he narrated how the two men broke down in tears while the wife blamed the man for the paternity fraud she committed.

“I have attended to two cases of paternity fraud and marital infidelity in the last one week.

“One of the paternity fraud cases came up in open court yesterday.

“Watching our client break down in tears while leading him to testify about the paternity fraud committed by his wife had a profound effect on me.

“Guess what? The woman is not remorseful; she blames our client for the paternity fraud she committed.

“The victim in the first case that I attended to this week also broke down tearfully a few days ago.

“Thank God for the availability of the DNA test. Life can be simpler.

“As someone who has represented both men and women in matrimonial cases, I can speak about this issue with a level of understanding.

“Paternity fraud seems to be more rampant than we think.”

Nigerians react to paternity fraud

@TWEETORACLE

Naturally, women don’t like to be held accountable for anything they do wrong. They would always want to blame it on the man. She cheats and gets caught, she blames the man for not giving her attention, and shows no remorse about it cos she has done. It’s so sad. honestly why there are there so many cases of paternity fraud in Nigeria, and Nigerian women aren’t even remorseful about it?

@Row_Haastrup

It’s already an epidemic & women now do it without remorse. Nothing breaks a man more than this.

@NasOricha_

Paternity fraud should attract clear legal consequences. Intentionally deceiving a man into raising a child that is not his is fraud, emotional abuse, and financial exploitation. At the very least, there should be civil liability and restitution.

