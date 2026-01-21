A young man shared an emotional video on social media days after the death of a popular Nigerian Fuji musician, known as Destiny Boy

The individual’s video made its way online after the singer’s death was confirmed by several news platforms

The video shows the moment Destiny Boy was enjoying himself with a group of other guys inside a club long before he died

A young man who is a citizen of Benin Republic has gone viral after sharing a video he took with late singer Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, at a club in Benin Republic, two weeks before his death.

The individual posted the video after the death of the popular singer was confirmed.

Man shares video with Destiny Boy

Legit.ng had, in a report, stated that the singer passed away on 18th January in Ogun State.

In an exclusive chat, his mother, Saidat Adeshina, mentioned that her son died at a hospital as she cleared claims that he died at her herbalist’s house.

She also mentioned that the death of her son was a result of the sickness he had been battling long before he died and shared what happened before he was rushed to the hospital.

Amid the controversy surrounding the death of the young musician, a video was posted online by a TikTok user, @remi.olouye.

The individual confirmed that he was with Destiny Boy at a club in Benin Republic just two weeks before his death, and he shared a video to prove his statement.

In the video, Destiny Boy could be seen standing while he was surrounded by a few guys.

Sharing the video online, the individual added a description:

"He never reach 2 week were I dey with this boy for club in Bénin Republic 😭😭 vanity is life."

Reactions as Destiny Boy passes away

E💓EYORSHOLAHFARAYORLAHWEALTH stressed:

"ikoja aaye dey no wait for God time may God forgive me if am wrong rip x

BORN$TO$WIN400 added:

"Chai I'm speechless but may Almighty God rest your soul in perfect peace destiny boy."

Mudazy247 stressed:

"when the young one don't have patience in life, the ultimate price is what is happening. so sad he gone too soon."

Quality zone home of furniture noted:

"bitter truth be say young guys no wan work hard but wan spend lavishly....if u overspeed to where u are going,there's tendency of not reaching ur destination. no come for me oo,comment section no be ur papa house."

AYONI SCENT AND ACCESSORIES said:

"E BE LIKS SAY YOU DONT HEAR ME💔😭UNTIMELY DEATH WILL NOT BE OUR PORTION🤲🙏😭."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man reacted after watching a video of the late Destiny Boy at the mortuary. He shared his shock over what a mortuary attendant allegedly did to the singer’s gold teeth.

Destiny Boy’s mother denies causing son’s death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the mother of popular Nigerian singer Destiny Boy, Saidat Adeshina, spoke out in a video denying claims that she cursed her son or caused his death.

In the video, she appealed to Nigerians for support, insisting she had no involvement in her child’s passing

