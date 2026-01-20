A lady who called Destiny Boy her “best male friend” mourned him with an emotional video that she posted on TikTok

The video showed moments they had spent together while he was alive, revealing that they were close friends before his death

Many reacted as the video went viral, as some took to the comment section to share what they observed about the video

A lady who said that Destiny Boy was her best male friend shared a video of the times they spent together before the death of the late rising Afrofuji star.

Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, reportedly died at the age of 22, a development that has thrown fans and colleagues into mourning.

Destiny Boy: Lady Who Called Singer Her ‘Best Male Friend’ Posts Video They Made Before He Died

Reports also emerged claiming that the singer vomited before he died, and had been taken to his hometown on January 18, 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Best friend shares videos she made with Destiny Boy

Shortly after the news of Destiny Boy’s death went viral, a young lady identified as @ciciharjikeade said that the deceased was her best male friend.

She posted a video that compiled some of the moments they had spent together before his death.

The lady captioned the video:

“Mixing these video in tears. can’t believe I will say Goodbye so soon. RIP my male best friend Adeshina.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's video with Destiny Boy

@Marry Oxford said:

"Who this one be …anyone??"

@IWAENI STITCHES said:

Una no go post una video together until the person die."

sweet said:

I pray for you watching this video it will never be your portion in Jesus name amen."

Omolara babe said:

"Mama what happened to destiny boy I can’t stop cry since yesterday have be looking for your number since."

ÅŸØ said:

"Omoh RIP e go far o. check my story guys."

Cash665383 said:

"Bro to bro me I don’t understand this life again ooo."

Alagiwireq said:

"Full video on my story Omo, everything dey my story e worry mind."

staysingle199 said:

"Wat happened too him person way them call for the birthday party way I go on Friday."

Rukky said:

"omo, this one weak me sha I never still believe."

Another female friend of Destiny Boy posted the last voice note the Fuji singer sent to her before his controversial death.

She shared how the words affected her as she expressed pain over his death and decided to post the voice note online.

Native doctor mourns Destiny Boy, posts video

In a related story on Legit.ng, a native doctor took to social media to mourn the death of rising musician, Destiny Boy, whose demise sparked controversy.

He posted a short message and a video he made with the singer on his TikTok page, which grabbed people's attention.

Netizens raised concerns about Destiny Boy’s looks in the video, as it trended online following the singer's death.

