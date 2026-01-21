A young man grabbed attention on social media after mentioning the amount promised to each player of the Senegal team

He shared a video explaining the plan of the president of Senegal for each player after they defeated Morocco in the AFCON final

Besides the cash reward, he also revealed another important gift each player would receive for winning the match

Days after the end of the AFCON final match between Morocco and Senegal, an historic event that took place at a stadium in Morocco, a man has spoken about the rewards that will be given by the President of Senegal to each of the players.

The man made the statement in a video currently making rounds on social media, where he also explained why the Senegalese president decided to take such a step.

Man says Senegal players to receive rewards

This move is coming days after Senegal defeated Morocco with a 1–0 victory in a match that has continued to trend online.

As the football match remains a hot topic due to incidents that occurred before the end of the game, a young individual, @ourafricanfootball, shared a video on his page giving a detailed breakdown of what the President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, has promised to reward the players with.

He said in his post:

“Senegal’s president, Bassirou Faye, has announced a reward that will be given to each player for winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.”

He went on to break down the rewards each player would receive.

He added:

“The players will be getting 75 million CFA, which translates to about $133,000 (N188,883,940) each, plus a plot of land for the honour they brought to their country.”

In his words, he mentioned that the $133,000 will be given to each player, alongside a plot of land.

When converted to Nigerian naira, the amount equals a total of N188,883,940 per player.

Reactions as president set to reward players

kelvin wrote:

"I'm sure mane will just donate that amount."

Peterson said:

"This is what happened when you've a youth running the country."

SAMLFC noted:

"What of their fans ? those fans stood by them atleast they should give them free accommodations."

TE stressed:

"What about the Senegalese that travelled to support their team if the delegation is being awarded?!!! It doesn't make sense at all!!!"

naima seif added:

"All Africa should give them something they made us so proud.✌ the shoul open a go fund me."

Sp_ot_y stressed:

"He can’t channel that money to develop the country? Is this a joke?"

shellyann_importation shared:

"I’m happy for them and I pray someone steps up to break the long drought in our country. It’s really frustrating basking in old glory,potentials and almost “winnings”

COCO London wrote:

"They reperesent us the win is for all african's so proud of them love from Ethiopia."

user7186198742184 said:

"Good decision winning award 10 million dollars with throphy."

Lélégladys2 noted:

"Bravo, very great contant, we waiting on Morocco sanctions."

NAS & AUTO STANDARD said:

"This is why I say football is useless for the population now, with everyone taking to the streets and everywhere else. What do the poor gain from all this? You see, that's why I say it's a pointless study in Africa hmm 😒You see."

Watch the video below:

