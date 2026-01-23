A woman who once taught a UNILAG graduate who died a day after her convocation has mourned her.

The woman shared what she knew about the late graduate’s health.

Many reacted as she shared the kind of person she was before her death.

A former teacher of Maryam Agoro, the University of Lagos graduate who died a day after her convocation, has mourned her.

The woman, identified as Oteniya Fatima Adebisi, spoke about what many people didn’t know about the graduate’s health.

Former Teacher of UNILAG Graduate Who Died Day After Convocation Mourns, Speaks About Her Health

Source: Facebook

Her Facebook post read:

“I've lost sleep, stumbled on a post of the demise of my ex student who convoked on Monday and died the following day Tuesday.

“Maryam Ayooluwa Agoro was a fighter and a warrior. Your health condition didn't deter you, you were bold and brilliant. That one girl that could never be bullied. Even though you looked fragile, you were strong and command respect.

“May Allah overlook your shortcomings and ease the Barzak for you. This pain in my chest is heavy, replaying the distinctive way you used to call me "Mrs Oteniya" back then.”

She added in the comments:

“Hmmmm, I bursted into tears even before confirming she was the one. I loved that girl's spirit, she never allowed her health stop her from achieving her goals.”

Reactions trail death of UNILAG graduate

Rukayat Bello said:

I also heard about her demise yesterday on a particular platform I belong to, through out yesterday I was not myself but what can we do. May Allah illuminate her grave and make her a dweller of Aljannah Firdaus. I also pray for her parents that Allah should comfort them and increase them in Iman. Aameen

Olaniyan Lateefat said:

this one heat me fah, despite the struggle and sacrifice. Yah Allah pls forgive her shortcomings and illuminate her grave

Adams Oyindamola Ola-Quassim said:

May Allah forgive her shortcomings, expand her grave as grant her Aljannah firdous. May Allah pacify her parents

Bukola Adeyemi said:

"Eh yah, may Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Aljanat Firdaus."

Ummu Muqodaz said:

May almighty Allah accept her return and console her family."

Source: Legit.ng