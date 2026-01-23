A University of Lagos graduate mourned his coursemate who died a day after their convocation, which held on January 20, 2026

He posted the last chat of the deceased with one of their coursemates, which hinted at the cause of her death after the convocation

Many who came across the screenshots were heartbroken by her death and mourned her in the comment section

A University of Lagos graduate, Amah ThankGod, took to social media to mourn the death of his coursemate, Maryam Agoro, who died a day after their convocation.

The University of Lagos convocation ceremony for 2024/2025 graduates was held at the school premises on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

A UNILAG graduate mourns his coursemate who died a day before convocation. Photo: @officialamah_t

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post by @officialamah_t, the young man posted the last chat Maryam had with one of their coursemates before she died.

The screenshots hinted at the cause of her death, as she complained about ill health on the day of her convocation.

According to the screenshots, Maryam stated that she really wanted to attend the convocation but couldn’t because of her ill health.

See some of the screenshots below:

The last chat of a UNILAG graduate who died a day after convocation surfaces. Photo: @officialamah_t

Source: TikTok

The man captioned his TikTok post:

“We had our convocation on the 20th and lost one of our coursemate the following morning. She died the next day, morning. I stumbled upon her last chat with one of us and even after doing convocation shoot.

“I’m just speechless! If you know her, you know she isn’t the troublesome one. Her smile is charming and her heart is large! She’s a beautiful human. Shortly after congratulations, we get to only have you in our memories for now. Rest in peace Baby lawyer!”

See his TikTok post below:

Reactions trail man’s post about late coursemate

@Girliesimdi said:

"Chaiiii she just had to hold on till after the convocation even if she wouldn’t attend but the thought and posting that day too…. Sad how she died on 21th my convocation which I didn’t wanna attend due to stress of it while someone wished she could go but was sick…… this life is deep… RIP."

@FINGER LICKS said:

"She's known for her caring and soft heart, always showing up. I got to know her from AIESEC."

@_oreoluwadamilola said:

"omo I met her in camp just this last December, she was a very nice lady."

@Tima said:

"May her soul rest in peace, may Allah grant her jannah firdaus and keep her family going."

@NONI EXCEPTIONAL KITCHEN said:

"Omg. Lord Jesus may she rest in your blossom. In Jesus name."

@Ivanna said:

"This is so heartbreaking, may her soul rest in perfect peace."

@Phoenix said:

" May her soul rest in peace."

@ENIOLAOLUWA said:

"This is so painful."

@Chibuike Precious said:

"May her soul rest in peace."

In related stories, a man shared how he graduated after winning a KPMG scholarship, while another shared how she spent seven years in school instead of 4 years.

UNILAG student who begged for fees graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of UNILAG celebrated her convocation as she recounted her experiences.

She shared pictures from her convocation and throwback clips of when she begged for school fees as an undergraduate.

Many who came across the post appreciated the lady’s efforts and congratulated her on her graduation.

