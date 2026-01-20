A Nigerian nurse went viral after criticising low salaries despite the high cost of studying nursing

She alleged that graduates paid up to ₦2.5 million per session but were offered salaries as low as ₦50,000

Her comments sparked debate about healthcare wages, unqualified workers, and Nigeria’s nursing system

A Nigerian nurse has sparked discussions online after speaking out about the poor pay in the nursing profession, despite the high cost of studying the course in the country.

In a video shared on TikTok, the nurse, identified as @melaningoddess115, expressed frustration over what she described as unfair salaries offered to newly graduated nurses.

She said many students pay as much as ₦2.5 million per academic session to study nursing in private universities, only to be offered salaries as low as ₦50,000 after graduation.

According to the nurse, the situation has discouraged many qualified professionals from practising nursing in Nigeria.

In her words:

"Imagine you paying 2.5 million per session to study nursing in a private university, and on graduating, someone is telling you to come and collect 50k. Ah, you guys should do better. It is sad."

Nigerian nurse rants on poor salary

She disclosed that some nurses who spent five years studying the course and even obtained master’s degrees have chosen not to work in the profession because of the poor pay.

The nurse questioned why hospitals and healthcare institutions continued to offer low wages, even as the cost of education kept rising.

"How will I spend 2.5 million to go to school and you are offering me 50k? For what exactly? For what? If you cannot employ these people, leave them," she cried out.

She argued that such conditions made it difficult for professionals to survive, especially considering the demanding nature of the job.

She also raised concerns about the growing number of unqualified individuals working in healthcare facilities. According to her, poor pay pushes trained nurses out of the system, creating room for unqualified workers, often referred to as "quacks," who are willing to accept lower wages.

The nurse urged healthcare consumers to be cautious about where they seek medical care, advising them to pay attention to the quality and professionalism of healthcare workers in hospitals.

She said:

And you as the consumer of healthcare, once you see those hospitals you already know them, you understand? You already know them. By their fruits, you shall know them. From their dressing..."

Her TikTok video has since attracted attention on social media. Watch the video below:

Reactions to nurse's pay outburst

Legit.ng collected reactions from Nigerians. Some of the comments are below:

Elizabeth Toyin said:

"Not every nurses are meant to work in a private hospital. I never worked in a private hospital, I waited for 18 months after graduation to work with the federal government."

OLA wrote:

"I will use that money to set up a mini company for my daughter and train her to manage it."

