A Nigerian lady has qualified as a nurse after completing her studies and graduating from nursing school

Queen Orente graduated as a nurse from the Nigerian Army College of Nursing Sciences Yaba, Lagos state

After her graduation, Queen shared a post on TikTok to celebrate the fact that she has become a registered nurse

A Nigerian lady is happy that she has become a qualified nurse after graduating from school.

The lady is now a registered nurse after she successfully passed all the qualifying exams in nursing school.

Queen Orente shares photos as she graduates from the Nigerian Army College of Nursing Sciences, Yaba. Photo credit: TikTok Queen Orente.

Queen Orente shared her joy in a post on TikTok after her graduation ceremony.

The young lady graduated from the Nigerian Army College of Nursing Sciences, Yaba, Lagos state. She said she graduated with a first class degree.

She disclosed on TikTok:

"First class graduate. Registered Nurse RN, RM, RPHN, FPP, BLS, RCHP, HND in nursing."

Lady graduates from ABUAD, Ako-Ekiti

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady graduated from the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekei.

The lady said she faced a lot of challenges while studying at the school.

However, despite the numerous challenges, she persevered and graduated with a degree.

