A Nigerian nurse based in the United Kingdom has become a British citizen, and she celebrated her achievement on X (formerly Twitter)

The excited lady noted that she dreamt of it, prayed and worked towards it even when she was unsure of her path, and today it is a reality

Amid criticism from some netizens, she further displayed a golden medal she received from the UK government

A Nigerian nurse, @proudnursemj, has expressed great joy as she officially became a citizen of the United Kingdom.

The nurse released pictures from her citizenship coronation, noting that she dreamt of it, prayed for it, and worked towards it, even when she wasn't sure of how it would be achieved.

In her words:

“I dreamt it, prayed for it, worked towards it when I didn't even know how l'd get there. But here I am today, living it, and it feels so normal.”

"Officially a citizen of the UNITED KINGDOM!!!!!!!!! 🇬🇧

"Oh! How I’ve been waiting to use this line."

Her post was met with criticism from some netizens who faulted her for celebrating her citizenship. Ignoring her trolls, the newest UK citizen flaunted the golden medal that the British government gave her.

She wrote:

“This is why they don’t rate us”

“Why are you celebrating it”

"Won tun fun wa ni golden medalspecially and specifically crafted for us in commemoration of the big ceremony!If you’ve watched the full vlog, on NurseMJ TV you will know kpe, o sweet."

Nurse's citizenship celebration elicits reactions

@Liz_Logic said:

"Congratulations Mj Now this is what I'm saying, dream it and work for it.

"Things I looove to see."

@SaniAminuMuham4 said:

"Celebrating something like this happily is w.ild to me sha.

"Some dogs go come bark under my comment soon lol."

@Escablo said:

"Having legal residents in three different ccuntries in three continents is a big milestone as an African. Kudos."

@Yorubadboy20 said:

"Congratulations once again… I will keep cheering for good news like these, till my own good news comes.

@Sunnies74399562 said:

"I will keep congratulating others until it’s my turn. So congratulations."

@ScentsByLimmahh said:

"When its his turn,he shouldn't celebrate.

"I celebrate with you and every other person,its not easy."

@Murphy_Defi said:

"CongratulationsIf e reach their turn make them no cerebrate am! SimpleOnce again CONGRATULATIONS."

@Rilex_xclusive said:

"Me, I’m loving this news for you oo and I can’t even say I can know what you went through to achieve all of these. I need you to not let the trolls be part of your tweets cos this tweet is what you will be looking back to in future."

