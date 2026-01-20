A Nigerian content creator has reacted to an unconfirmed report that the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) could ban Senegal from playing in the 2026 World Cup tournament

The man jocularly condemned Senegal's players' decision to walk out on Morocco during their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) over allegations of refereeing bias

The FIFA 2026 World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, would feature 48 teams for the first time and will run from June 11 to July 19

Adika, a football content creator, has shared his thoughts on an unconfirmed report that the global football governing body, FIFA, has banned the latest AFCON champions, Senegal, from participating in the 2026 World Cup after its players staged a walkout in the final match against Morocco.

He hilariously backed the report and urged FIFA to give Senegal's slot to the next-placed African country, which is Nigeria.

"Very good decision from FIFA. As a Nigerian, I 100 per cent stand with FIFA. Send them away from the World Cup. Ban them and give their spot to the next African country in line.

"I don't know the next African country in line, but ban them and give their spot to that team (laughs). Yes, we cannot condone such disrespect to African football. Such disgrace! How can you walk off the pitch just because decisions did not go your way," Adika said in a video he posted on TikTok.

Man reacts to rumoured ban on Senegal

According to Adika, who laughed while speaking, if FIFA allows Senegal to get away with this, it could set a wrong precedent for football.

"If FIFA allows Senegal get away with this, they set a precedent that once things don't go your way in African football, you can just walk off the pitch. Can you imagine in an AFCON final? How can you let this slide? It cannot happen.

"Okay, the next-placed team is Nigeria. Yes! Ban them and give that spot to Nigeria..."

He also advocated for an equal ban on Morocco. Adika's video was met with mixed feelings.

Watch his video below:

Reactions trail Adika’s FIFA World Cup comments

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Adika's video below:

Opz said:

"If Senegal were to be banned congo will probably qualify automatically and Nigeria may make the playoffs."

thätniggä♰ said:

"I mean you’re not wrong. We are in West Africa too so it’s only right for a West African team to be replaced by Senegal."

Henzo35 said:

"Wydad Casablanca from Morocco did it but CAF did not ban them, Argentina did it against Brazil FIFA didn't ban them. A question is why Senegal?"

MomodouJallow7 said:

"If your country couldn’t play and get themselves into the world Cup it’s this opportunity you Nigerians wanted and get yourself into the World Cup my brother FIFA is just saying see how my neighbors gonna settle this and they play the World Cup you guys will be watching live in TV’s."

Fulanie said:

"Argentina did the same thing against Brazil. Nobody talked about it the whole team followed Messi. Champions League Basaksehir did the same thing against PSG none said anything. They were not suspended either fine."

AFCON: Morocco to petition CAF

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Morocco was set to petition CAF after losing the AFCON final to Senegal.

As reported by BBC Sport, Senegal defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 in Rabat at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Pape Gueye’s extra-time strike sealed the title for the Teranga Lions.

The match reached fever pitch when Senegal players briefly walked off the pitch after referee Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty, minutes after disallowing a Senegal goal.

