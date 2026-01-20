An emerging video has shown the moment a Nigerian journalist, Chief Suo Chapele, defended Senegal Head Coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after Moroccan journalists angrily staged a walkout during the post-match press briefing

The journalist has been hailed by many for her bravery in the heat of the moment, with many criticising the Moroccan journalists for their disappointing conduct after Senegal's AFCON win

Senegal won their second AFCON trophy after a dramatic 1-0 win over the host nation, Morocco, in a game marred by controversy

In a trending video, Nigerian journalist, Chief Suo Chapele, came to the defence of Pape Bouna Thiaw, head coach of the Senegalese team, after Moroccan journalists walked out of his post-match press conference after Senegal defeated Morocco to lift the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Suo, a sports media consultant, angrily blasted the Moroccan journalists for what she tagged as unprofessional conduct on their part.

Expressing her anger in the press briefing room, Suo wondered what was wrong with the Moroccan journalists and reminded them that Nigerian journalists didn't behave in that manner when Morocco won Nigeria in the semi-final match.

"He worked for it. He deserves it. We have interview to do. We have deadlines. We could not one engagement because we are scared to go outside and then you are telling me that the man will not be interviewed?

"What is wrong with you?

"Sore losers and unprofessionals!

"Unprofessionals! When you beat Nigeria, did we act like this?

"Did we act like this? Did we? Lousy losers!"

Suo pointed out that the Moroccan journalists were bringing what was a great tournament to disrepute with their actions.

"You are putting a great tournament to jeopardy, because you are all bullshi't, nonsense arrangement character.

"I don't know what I am saying again.

"We are here to celebrate the youngest guy who has won the Africa Cup of Nations. Let him come back and do this interview," she said.

A video of the Nigerian journalist's reaction was shared on Instagram by @sharpie_takes and earned her the admiration of many people.

Nigerian journalist's reaction generates buzz

lexis_wil said:

"You can't suspend the Senegalese coach because he was seeking peace and told his players to leave the pitch. If CAF and FIFA didn't penalize Morocco, then no tournament in Morocco is secure 🇲🇦… let's make that clear👍.."

kylieaunty said:

"I love Nigerians. They take care of business. They speak out . I love to be at the airport with them and the flight is delayed."

juwon.al said:

"Well said out Nigerian sister. This is why they don’t like us, we are bold and don’t mince our words. We say it the way it is."

thierryruta said:

"It’s such a shame; they wanted it their ways, but it was written by the God of Justice."

papasheiii said:

"We will and never ever stop defending one of our own African country am from 🇰🇪🇰🇪 bt when one of our own blood is disrespected l will not stop defending Africa is love and defence."

shadymoore_ said:

"I like this woman.😍 Very outspoken."

ifebobo61 said:

"Arab nations should be competing in their traditional Arab cup and leave Africans to compete in Afcon. That's the crux of the matter. These guys are not Africans."

