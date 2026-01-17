A young lady is in disbelief and confused after returning to her abode to find out that her landlord had put someone else there

She said she was away on holiday when it happened, and added that her landlord is denying that he did business with her

Mixed reactions followed the video she shared as internet users advised on the steps to take, while others wondered how it was possible that someone else took over her abode

A lady, @_nazamekpere, has cried out on TikTok after finding out that her landlord had put someone else in her abode while she was away.

According to her, she was on holiday and returned to her abode to find someone else in it.

A lady finds someone else occupying her abode after returning from holiday. Photo Credit: @_nazamekpere

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok, she filmed what appears to be her belongings. She said the landlord is denying doing business with her. Words overlaid on her video read:

"POV: The house you paid rent for before going for holiday has been occupied by someone else and the landlord is denying doing business with you."

She lamented that she does not know what to do about her situation.

"What kind of a life is thissss🤧 I don’t even know what to do," she wrote.

The lady's TikTok bio reads that she is a medicine student and also a baker based in Otukpo, Benue state.

A lady returns from holiday to find someone else occupying her abode. Photo Credit: @_nazamekpere

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail young lady's situation

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's situation below:

Hair Stylist in Port Harcourt said:

"Landlord and their wahala too much."

Mother Superior😌 said:

"Do you have a witness? A receipt or something? Kai."

Hair Stylist in Port Harcourt said:

"You never see anything."

Price said:

"You no collect receipt and don't you have proof of payment. Everything no be talk."

Whipped cream said:

"Find a Corper’s lodge to stay(explain your situation) after that go to any nearest police station with proof of transfer."

ASHE🤎 said:

"Go police station, oh. The same thing happened to my friend,we collected the complete rent."

Blessing jimmy said:

"Did you not pay through bank or transfer or is it cash that you do did he not give you receipts if you have all this things go to the station."

Nini🦋🥰 said:

"Never pay rent by cash... always transfer or bank deposit with receipts... Ppl can move mad suddenly."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had cried out after discovering that a Lagos agent had given out her new apartment to someone else.

Lady who left N300k apartment shares discovery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who moved out of her N300k apartment had gone public with what she found out after leaving.

The lady, who spoke in a TikTok video, said she rented the apartment in 2025 but decided to move out. According to her, when she moved into the apartment, she paid N300,000 as rent. She decided to look for an apartment in a different area because there was a poor network in the place where the N300k house was located.

She said she moved out even though her rent had not expired. However, after she moved, the landlord of the apartment rented it out to another person at the cost of N600k. In her video, the lady said it was wickedness to rent a N300k house for N600k within the same year when there was nothing new added to the apartment.

Source: Legit.ng