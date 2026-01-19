Fuji-pop singer Destiny Boy died at 22, triggering mourning and widespread reactions across social medias

A viral X post disclosed his Instagram following surged by over 200,000 shortly after his death was announced

The sudden posthumous recognition sparked debate online, as the cause of his death remained unconfirmed

An emotional post has sparked mixed reactions on social media, following the untimely death of Fuji-pop star Afeez Adesina, also known as Destiny Boy.

The passing of the rising star prompted the music industry to mourn and sparked a surge in his social media following after an observer noted a dramatic increase across platforms.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Destiny Boy died at the young age of 22 years. His death was confirmed on Sunday, January 18, 2026, by popular Instagram investigative journalist Temilola Sobola.

As of now, there is no verified information regarding the cause of the young singer’s death. However, the sudden rise of his social media presence has raised questions among mourners.

Destiny Boy receives social media recognition

A viral X post by user @Ounjemiladan highlighted this phenomenon, sharing screenshots of the artist's Instagram profile before and after the news broke. The screenshot disclosed that he had gained over 200,000 followers in a matter of hours.

Reacting to this, the X post read:

"Destiny boy gained over 200k followers immediately after his deàth. Life just get as e be."

Reports indicate he had been battling an undisclosed illness, with unverified accounts suggesting he died in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, after seeking treatment.

His body was reportedly transported to Abeokuta for burial, amid swirling rumours of foul play, including speculations about rituals or poisoning, though no official cause has been confirmed.

See the X post below:

Reactions to Destiny Boy new following

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who saw the post on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Miles4PF__ said:

"This life eh. Once you die, everyone will know you o."

@EternalImhotep commented:

"That is how life goes. Most people fake their death cos the benefit is much."

@OpeyemiOtunde wrote:

"I wonder why people show much love to dead people. Anyway fb bro."

Destiny Boy's recent milestones before death

Destiny Boy, a fast-rising star in the Nigerian music scene, has made headlines in recent months.

In November 2024, he welcomed his first child at the age of 20, and earlier in March 2024, he reportedly proposed to his lover with a diamond ring said to be worth millions of naira.

The singer’s sudden passing has left fans and colleagues in shock. Many have taken to social media to express grief and pay tribute, with one fan writing, “So tomorrow is not sure for anybody.”

His journey from a teenage breakout star to a recognised performer earned him a loyal fan base across Nigeria.

Destiny Boy’s death marks a tragic end to a promising career that had only just begun to flourish.

Destiny Boy's wife breaks down

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a viral video shows Destiny Boy’s young wife crying uncontrollably as she begs the late singer to wake up.

She also described the late singer as the star and glory of their family, lamenting bitterly over the sudden loss.

Her cries touched many Nigerians, who flooded social media with messages of sympathy and grief.

