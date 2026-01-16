A Ghanaian sports journalist has dismissed the assertion that Nigeria lost against Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations as a result of bad officiating

According to the journalist, there are two explanations for the Super Eagles' loss to the Atlas Lions of Morocco, and he highlighted them

While some internet users agreed with the journalist's remark, others criticised him, blaming Nigeria's defeat on the referee's calls during the match, which they deemed questionable

Owuraku Ampofo, a Ghanaian sports journalist, has disagreed with the insinuation that Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea's refereeing cost the Super Eagles of Nigeria their AFCON semi-final match against the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

After the semi-final match, many Nigerians came for the referee, accusing him of favouring the host nation with his officiating, which they believed negatively affected Nigeria's game.

A Ghanaian journalist says the Super Eagles lost to Morocco because they could not create any real chance in open play. Photo Credit: Franck Fife, Paul Ellis, Facebook/Owuraku Ampofo

Source: Getty Images

Journalist identifies reasons for Nigeria's loss

In a Facebook post on Thursday, January 15, the journalist stated that he believes Nigeria lost because they could not create any real chances in open play.

Owuraku also said that another reason Nigeria lost was that the Super Eagles blew their advantage against Morocco in the penalty shootout. He wrote:

"I’m surprised by the reaction to the Daniel Laryea situation. Nigeria didn’t lose because of bad refereeing. They lost because they couldn’t create any real chances in open play and blew their advantage in the shootout. Pretty simple."

A Ghanaian journalist says the Super Eagles blew their advantage in the penalty shootout. Photo Credit: Paul Ellis, Facebook/Owuraku Ampofo

Source: Getty Images

See the journalist's post below:

Ghanaian journalist's remark sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the journalist's remark below:

Frederick Aidoo said:

"I am even shocked. Yes ,I think he got some minor decisions wrong which happens in most high profile matches but generally I think the Nigerians lacked the bite upfront and the stats are there for their reflection."

Gabriel Awumee said:

"Honestly, I’m even shocked at the way they are reacting. These were the same guys that laughed at Algeria for playing zero shots on target but blaming the ref."

G.E. Evans said:

"I think some of his decisions were wrong especially the Calvin Bassey yellow card but it has nothing to do with the Ghana Nigeria banter. I noticed that anytime a tussle occurs he almost whistles for the player that falls. The Moroccans were faking sometimes by being the first to fall.

"Nigeria however lost not because of those decisions. Their play was not affected in any way."

Audu Japheth Ojochogwu said:

"Dear Mr journalist, I've for a while been your fan because of your take on football matters. However, I'm surprised to hear you say this. I'm sure you know players can be psychologically affected by certain factors, of which poor officiating is one. You also know that when players are affected psychologically, it affects even their decisions on the field.

"It's normal for you to support Morocco, and that's very okay. But going on to justify the officiating isn't best thing to say.

"The match is over now, and life has moved on."

Akinyemi Victor said:

"I think a lot of people forget you can win a match with a single shot on target, set pieces also can give you a goal... Two or more situations where it should have been corner to the eagles but yur so call fair referee awarded free kicks against dem."

Racheal Oveh said:

"May all Ghana and South Africa matches in world cup be officiated the exact way the Nigeria match was officiated yesterday."

OAk said:

"Were Nigerians expecting the referee to score goals for them?"

Stanley Omolaiye said:

"You might be right and also wrong at the same time. So you want to tell me you didn't see those questionable decisions against Nigeria? Those stop start can actually influence the game mentally."

Journalist lists 4 errors of referee Daniel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Ghanaian journalist had pointed out the wrong calls made by referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea in Nigeria's defeat to Morocco.

In a Facebook post after the match, the journalist pointed out four areas in which the referee did poorly in the match.

According to the journalist, the referee gave cheap fouls to Morocco, gave Nigerian players unnecessary yellow cards and never gave the Moroccan players any cards.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng