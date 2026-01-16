A father has shared his hilarious experience with his beautiful little daughter whom he recently registered in a crèche

A heartwarming story has emerged online after a father shared how his little daughter fell in love with her new crèche.

The proud dad took to social media to share the exciting news, although his post seemed like he initially didn't expect her to react that way.

Dad in awe as daughter enjoys crèche

The father, identified as @tyalisiya on X, disclosed that his daughter had a blast on her first day at school.

In fact, she was having such a great time with everyone that she didn't want to leave when it was time to go home with her father.

The poor dad was left scratching his head, unsure of how to take his his little one away from the fun and games at school.

He narrated:

"My daughter started crèche today. The reviews are good. Problem is that she is having such a good time there that she is now refusing to go home this afternoon."

Reactions as dad shares daughter's experience in crèche

The post quickly gained attention online, with many netizens weighing in on the story.

Some were amused by the daughter's behaviour, while others shared their own similar experiences.

Duke of Thobot said:

"She wants to deal with creche once and move to big school. And the sooner the better. Ndiyamva mna."

Malachy Odo said:

"Mine throws tantrums whenever I go to pick her every afternoon. Sometimes it can be embarrassing."

Literalybaby said:

"What do parents want??? You all can’t wait to send them to school but once they start having too much fun, it becomes a problem."

Blooming Glower said:

''She has been waiting for this moment all her life. Shebis choosing herself ugirl."

Mrs M said:

"Ask them to turn it into a boarding school. Anything to keep the princess happy."

Arewa Jumoke said:

"Small taste of outside world this little lady developed a mind of her own."

Oreeditse said:

"My baby cousin started like this and was a hit to all the teachers and friends first 2 days, till he realized he had to wake up everyday for that shitt. When they woke him he was like "all of it" cause he couldn't speak then,we understood he meant "everyday?"

Nmachukwu said:

"She's clearly having fun and making friends. Good luck with the pickup struggle this afternoon lol."

Rainy Moloisy said:

"u are so lucky. I hated crèche. I hated the Mdoko that was served for us in the mornings."

Temi said:

"You want her to feel among now she became d boss after a day and you are compla!ning ke."

Aware Man said:

"That’s secure attachment in action. Psychologically, kids resist leaving places where autonomy and joy are respected. It means you chose well even if it bruises your ego a little."

Babes added:

"She found freedom."

