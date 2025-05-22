A Nigerian lady was displeased after finding out that her new apartment had been given to another person

The lady said she paid for the apartment in full and got the keys to it, only to discover the house agent pulled a fast one on her

She shared a video of the scene made at the building over the confusion caused by the Lagos agent

A lady, @ellaeffiom, was angered after arriving at the new apartment she had paid for in full, only to discover the house's agent had given it to someone else.

The displeased lady made a scene at the building and recorded what happened.

"This is one of the many challenges I faced when I got to Lagos.!!

"My apartment was given to another girl, after I had paid my money in full…

"I’m coming with backstory," her TikTok video was captioned.

Lady's apartment unexpectedly given out

According to the lady, she was given the keys to the new apartment after making payment.

Unbeknownst to her, another lady was given a spare key to the same apartment after also paying for it. In her words:

"Can you imagine that these people gave out my apartment to another tenant? An apartment that I paid for in full.

"They gave my apartment to another tenant after they already called me and said, "Oh! Come and get the keys." I got the keys, only for them to give the extra key that was remaining to another girl that also paid for that same apartment."

She said she got the police involved, and at the end of the day, another apartment in the same building was given to her.

Watch her video below:

Lady's plight sparks outrage

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience below:

PROMAKEUP ARTIST IN AKURE💄 said:

"The same apartment you set up? Wowwww no greee o."

TENDERLY 27th MAY 🎂 said:

"Can you imagine? This is just pure evil."

veeee002 said:

"Lagos agents are demons....I payed for sn apartment only to get there and were over 10 people in the same apartment, omo,it wasn't funny cos I first burst cry!! till now I did not get a refund."

suanking owonikoko said:

"That agent dey lucky e for dey ikeja or kpanti dey explain himself, glad it's been resolved though."

mfonobongetukudo said:

"Yooooo, 2 secs in the vid I was like ain't this my friends compound... then boom I saw you."

Adetoun said:

"One of the reason(s) why you should change your locks 🔐 immediately after getting a new apartment."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had returned from work to find blocks for another building inside her apartment.

Lady forgets house's location after paying rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared how she mysteriously forgot the location of the house she had already paid the landlord six months' rent.

The lady said she had told the landlord that she would start sleeping in the room she rented from the following week. When the time came, she said she could not recollect the road leading to the house. Her story partly read:

"...I told him I will start coming to sleep in the house from the next week. The next week reach in the evening I was busy walking up and down in confusion for almost 3hours searching for the exact house but unfortunately I couldn't locate the house again. Till today that experience still dey suprise me. "As in I couldn't recognize the exact road that lead to that particular house I paid for..."

