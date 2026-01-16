A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video on TikTok recounting the time she had a crush on popular singer, Ruger

A nostalgic video has resurfaced on social media, proving a Nigerian lady's long-held admiration for popular singer Ruger.

The clip, which she had sent to the singer's direct messages, has now gone viral on TikTok, leaving many in stitches.

Lady exposes video sent to Ruger's DM

The lady, identified as @samantha on the platform, disclosed that she had been smitten with Ruger at the time and decided to make a bold move.

Donning a leaf to cover her eyes, she mimicked the singer's signature style and sang along to Ruger's hit song Bounce.

Sharing the throwback video, samantha confessed that she had been infatuated with Ruger, and had made the video to inform him.

"I remember when I had a crush on Ruger then I made this video and sent to his inbox," she captioned the post.

Reactions as lady confesses admiration for Ruger

Her post sparked lots of reactions, with TikTok users chiming in to share their own experiences.

@~SI said:

"Ruger suppose give you something even if na 3 years imprisonment."

@Stephanie said:

"Queen of shame , Shame of thrones, Alchemy of Shame, Shame before flowers, Mortal Shamebat, Avatar: The last shamebender, the Great Wall of shame, goosebumps of shame, Agu na shamenba, 50 shades of shame, almighty shame, extraordinary Shame

walk of shame, A Reason to Shame, The Face of Shame, agony of shame, supernatural Shame, Global and worldwide shame, chronicles of shame, amazing shame, twist of shame."

@Riri said:

"At that point you were thinking Ruger would really love it, post it on all his socials, you two will meet up and you might go on stage with him. So sorry."

@Broken soul added:

"Hmmmm not me asking everyone on TikTok with a blue tick to adopt me hahaha last year was not my year coz no one responded."

@only_onechefthebazile added:

"Queen of Shame , Shame of Thrones, Alchemy of Shame, Shame before Flowers, Mortal Shamebat, Avatar: The Last Shamebender, the Great Wall of Shame, Goosebumps of Shame, Agu na Shameba, 50 Shades of Shame, Almighty Shame, Extraordinary Shame, Walk of Shame, A Reason to Shame, The Face of Shame, Agony of Shame, Supernatural Shame, Global and Worldwide Shame, Chronicles of Shame, Amazing Shame, Twist of Shame... Which one did I forget?"

