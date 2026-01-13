A video of a Nigerian bride breaking down on her wedding day and insisting that she's tired has gone viral on social media

In a video, it seemed like the bride was taking photos on her special day when she got tired and desired to rest for a while

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments

A Nigerian bride's emotional outburst on her wedding day has made her a viral sensation on TikTok.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral, showed the bride overwhelmed and expressing her desire to call it a day.

Bride gets emotional on her wedding day. Photo credit: @pray_sures_hub/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride almost in tears on wedding day

The video was shared on TikTok by @pray_sures_hub, accompanied by a humorous caption that joked at the bride's exhaustion.

In the video, the bride appeared to be struggling to keep her composure, her face etched with fatigue and frustration.

Despite being in the midst of what is typically a joyous occasion, she seemed adamant that she had had enough, pleading to be allowed to go home and rest.

"I'm tired. Last born don finally marry. A tired bride," the video's caption read.

Reactions as bride almost cries on wedding day

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Bride who's last born nearly cries on her wedding day. Photo credit: @pray_sures_hub/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

@Ms P said:

"I remember walking into a 5 star hotel with shoes in my hands on my wedding day because I was so tired and the hotel had some international guests as well as artists and everyone was looking at me the moment I entered,I honestly didn’t care cause I was tired yoh."

@Bayray said:

"This was me on the 30th of December my last born attitude showed up that day my husband said sorry like 50 times."

@Babybrownson said:

"I am the second born and my character is more than this. People mistook me for last born until I will correct them that I am the second born. I have 4 siblings that come after me."

@ABUJA EVENT & SURPRISE PLANNER said:

"Normally, We no dey ever stress last borns for their big ooh. Dey fit cry for you at every point."

@commysweet wrote:

"Absolutely beautiful. The only Forefathers wey be d bless na the one wey help us chose this ou IDOMA CULTURE COLORS FOR US."

@Miquin's Haven said:

"Don’t be tired beautiful bride, the journey has just begun. May God Almighty bless your new home with love and fill your home with beautiful kids."

@ANGEL BABY added:

"Congratulations dear am next in jesus name amen."

@cherrycliff00 said:

"Omo this is me but I’m the Ada people always think I’m a spoilt last born but I’m a tiger."

See the post below:

Bride cries on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian bride was filled with emotions on her wedding day and the video touched the hearts of many on TikTok.

In the trending clip, the bride broke into tears while searching for her husband at the wedding venue to give him a cup of drink.

Source: Legit.ng