A sports expert has weighed in on Samuel Chukwueze’s action of chewing gum while playing a penalty in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco.

Morocco defeated Nigeria 4–2 on penalties to qualify for the AFCON 2025 final, with Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missing their spot kicks following a goalless draw in extra time.

Netizens have taken to social media to criticise Chukwueze for chewing gum while playing a penalty, and some accused him of nonchalance.

"CHEWING GUM” (A Coping Tool In Football) In football, pressure is unavoidable, penalties, touchline decisions, title-defining moments. While some players pace or breathe deeply, others rely on a simple habit: Chewing Gum.

"Sports psychology links chewing gum to lower stress levels, as it helps reduce stress hormones in the body, leading to calmer thinking and better decision-making, especially before high-pressure moments. It also helps regulate breathing, which is crucial when nerves kick in, preventing rushed actions or panic.

"Chewing gum can also improve focus. The repetitive motion puts the brain into a steady rhythm, helping players and coaches stay mentally “locked in” amid chaos.

"This is why figures like Sir Alex Ferguson, Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte, Zinedine Zidane and yesterday, Samuel Chukwueze have often been seen chewing gum during matches. For them and many players, it’s not about attitude or nonchalance, but about control, composure, and clarity when it matters most. In football, calm looks different on everyone. Sometimes, it’s as simple as chewing gum."

