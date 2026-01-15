A Canadian-based Nigerian lady showed what she did to a Moroccan man she met on the bus after the Super Eagles’ semi-final loss

She saw the Moroccan watching the Nigeria versus Morocco Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final game on his phone, which the host won on penalties

What she did to him got people talking, and many took to the comment section to share their observations on her unexpected action

A Nigerian lady in Canada shared what she did to a Moroccan who was in the bus with her during the AFCON semi-final match, which Nigeria lost to Morocco on penalties after playing goalless in extra time.

Morocco defeated Nigeria 4–2 on penalties to qualify for the AFCON 2025 final, with Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missing their spot kicks.

AFCON: Lady reacts as Morocco wins semi-finals

As Nigerians expressed their disappointment after the tough semi-final match, a Canadian-based Nigerian lady named Evelyn Onwuka shared what she did after Nigeria lost the match.

Identified as @evelynonwukanewpage, the lady who was in the same bus with a Moroccan shared what she did to him after his country won the match.

She stood up to meet the man, who was also watching the match, and congratulated him with a handshake.

She captioned the video:

“As soon as Morocco won; I stood up from my sit to congratulate a Moroccan also watching the match. Met him on the bus in Canada.”

AFCON: Nigerian lady's action towards Moroccan sparks buzz

Glowria Edwards said:

Good that’s good spirit of sportsmanship

Roshah said:

I can neverrrrrrrrr do such a thing

KIDDIES THRIFT IN SAPELE said:

Na u know watin u wan gain

Ice said:

Who send u?

MeMe said:

And son that’s how I met your dad

Amygabbyrealty16 said:

That’s the spirit girl

Nikkybrown

Correct babe

Olaoluwa Alfred said:

See the Joy on the guy face

Adannaya said:

That’s sportsmanship

