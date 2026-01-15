A Ghanaian doctor has drawn the ire of Nigerians over his comment about the officiating by referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea, who oversaw the Nigeria versus Morocco Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final game, which the host won on penalties

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) had earlier announced that the Ghanaian referee would oversee the game, a decision that was condemned by many Nigerians

After the match, many Nigerians took to social media to criticise the referee over what they described as poor officiating, but the Ghanaian doctor differed in his assessment of the game

Dr George Anagli, a Ghanaian medical practitioner has shared his thoughts on the officiating of his countryman, referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea, who is under fire from Nigerians after the AFCON semi-final match which Nigeria lost to Morocco on penalties after playing goalless in extra time.

In a now-viral tweet on X (formerly Twitter) after the match on Wednesday, January 14, the doctor threw his weight behind the referee.

A Ghanaian doctor hails the referee who officiated Nigeria versus Morocco AFCON semi-final match. Photo Credit: DeFodi Images, X/@mygtvsports, @GeorgeAnagli

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria vs Morocco: Ghanaian doctor criticises Nigerians

According to doctor George, the referee should not be blamed, adding that he did an amazing job in the semi-final match.

The doctor urged Nigerians to accept their loss peacefully. His tweet read:

"No one should blame the referee o. He did an amazing job. Take your L in peace.

"Please paaaaa."

The doctor's remark blew up, amassing over 17k views, more than 1k likes, over 100 retweets and more than 38 comments, with Nigerians criticising him.

A Ghanaian doctor says the referee in the Nigeria versus Morocco match did an amazing job. Photo Credit: Paul Ellis, X/@GeorgeAnagli

Source: Getty Images

See his tweet below:

AFCON semi-final exit: Reactions trail referee's officiating

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the referee's officiating below:

@Halle_man2 said:

"I don't understand the Nigerians sef. De ref helped dem a lot."

@bacellone1 said:

"Amazing job in favor of Nija.

"Ungrateful ppl.

"That hand ball was a penalty.

"He overlooked it."

@CarlClarksonwil said:

"Because of referee Chukwueze played penalty like legos are in the post Omo kwasia."

@emma4skalonji said:

"Morocco was better than Nigeria it will be unfair if Morocco lost this match outplayed Nigeria everywhere they just wan take the Ref as an excuse he was decent few mistakes but not bad."

@MufasaKwaku said:

"Don’t mind them . They just want to find a lightning rod for their discrepancies and what better way than the referee, who happens to be A Ghanaian as well."

@f_young_e said:

"Randomly, people would treat you unfairly in various aspects of your life.

"You'll find yourself being a victim of unprofessionalism in every thing you use your hand to touch.

"You'll wonder why."

@sirCameo said:

"You will meet people in life that would act like the ref acted today. When you need helpers, people like the ref would turn up for you and everyone who hates you will applaud them on your behalf."

AFCON semi-final loss: Bovi blasts Super Eagles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Comedian Bovi had blasted the Super Eagles after their AFCON semi-final loss to Morocco.

Nigeria lost 4-2 on penalties to host country Morocco in the semi-final on January 14 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, after a goalless draw in extra time. Hours after the match, Bovi released a video on his Instagram page, where he condemned the team’s attitude, singling out winger Samuel Chukwueze for his casual approach to a missed penalty.

He compared the moment to “an assassin chewing gum before firing,” stressing that such indifference was unacceptable when representing the nation. He drew from the classic film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, saying, “If you want to shoot, shoot, don’t talk.”

Source: Legit.ng