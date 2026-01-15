A man posted a video of Chukwueze’s unexpected action while exiting the Morocco stadium alongside other Super Eagles players after the AFCON semi-finals.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost against Morocco on penalties on Wednesday, January 14, 2025

Other players exited without much drama, but what Chukweze did sparked reactions from many netizens who saw the video

A man posted a video of Samuel Chukwueze’s unexpected action while exiting the Moroccan stadium alongside other Super Eagles’ players following the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco.

Morocco defeated Nigeria 4–2 on penalties to qualify for the AFCON 2025 final, with Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missing their spot kicks following a goalless draw in extra time.

A man shares his observation about Chukwueze's clip while leaving the stadium after the AFCON semi-final match. Photo: X/@Cleverlydey4you, @CAF_online

Netizens have taken to social media to criticise Chukwueze for chewing gum while playing a penalty, and some accused him of nonchalance.

In an X post by @Cleverlydey4u, he posted a video of Chukwueze alongside other Super Eagles players exiting the stadium after the defeat.

The video was captioned:

"Nigerian players exit the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium after losing 4-2 on penalties to Morocco in the Afcon Semis. ChukwuEze still blink eyes, this boy no serious."

Watch the X post below:

AFCON: Reactions trail Chukwueze's video after semi-final match

@Web3_Oma said:

"If chukwueze was a dish, he should be found in ashes now."

@MolanoHybrd said:

"When e reach it beat super eagles players make Dey just leave that werey for me."

@IamDONAVE said:

"Don’t let unserious players or players who ain’t ready to wear the shirt come to play for Nigeria again! Too many lackadaisical performances."

@Quazyjaey said:

"you guys should not set the guy up for drags abeg. no one would wanna miss a decisive pen so pls they all tried!! no be beans to go toe to toe with morocco!!"

@NnayiLexon said:

"Where’s the guy that normally carry gyration speaker for them, don’t tell me he’s ashamed of the match outcome. Super eagles should be celebrating because they are still in the tournament with one last game to play."

@unlimitedMeeee said:

"They just allow Calvin Bassey effort to go to waste that chukwueze na anyhow person. I never see that kind penalty before for my life."

@bissiriyu said:

"Victor Osimhen can't do without speaking Yoruba, he say "Baba Kilonsele?" At this rate, Ooni of Ife needs to give him a chieftaincy title as a Yoruba Ambassador. Great man I stan."

Morocco defeats Nigeria 4–2 on penalties to qualify for the AFCON 2025 final. Photo: CAF_online

