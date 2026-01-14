The family of Omatu has been thrown into mourning after losing three of their sons in a tragic fire outbreak at the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House on Lagos Island

The Omatu brothers reportedly died after being trapped in the collapsed building, estimated to be about seven floors high

A cousin of the brothers has posted the video of the burial, which got people talking, as it showed one of the brothers' pregnant wife

The cousin of the three brothers who died in the Great Nigeria building fire posted a heartbreaking video of their burial.

The three Omatu brothers, identified as Steve, 40; Casmir, 39; and Collins, 37, were buried on January 14, 2026.

It was gathered that the fire started on the fourth floor before engulfing the remaining floors and adjoining structures.

A detached section of the plaza collapsed during the inferno, trapping some traders and market assistants.

The Omatu brothers were reportedly trapped in the building and are believed to have died in the fire.

In a TikTok video by a cousin of the late brothers, @chuzzylastborn shared the heartbroken moment where the brothers' coffins were laid to the ground

Many were moved to tears by what the pregnant wife of one of the late brothers did at the graveside.

"At this point, I couldn't hold my tears."

