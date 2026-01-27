A Nigerian woman reunited with her sister at Abuja airport after nine years apart, capturing the emotional moment on video

The touching reunion was suddenly interrupted by a power outage, plunging the airport into darkness

The viral clip sparked mixed reactions online, with many expressing frustration over the blackout at an international airport

A Nigerian woman has sparked conversations on social media after sharing a video of her emotional reunion with her sister at an international airport in Nigeria.

The video, shared on TikTok by @zinnysugar1, captured the moment the woman ran toward her sister in the airport walkway as they both moved toward each other excitedly.

A Nigerian lady shares her experience after she welcomed her sister at the Abuja International Airport. Photo credit: Abuja airport

The sister, who had just arrived from the US after nine years apart, was excited to meet. The sisters were seen smiling and running before locking arms in a warm embrace.

However, seconds after they hugged, the airport lights suddenly went off, plunging the area into darkness. The unexpected blackout quickly changed the mood of the heartwarming moment.

A Nigerian lady welcomes her US-based sister at the Abuja International Airport with a power outage. Photo credit: @zinnysugar1. Image source: TikTok

The woman captioned the video with a message that read:

“POV: Your sister visits Nigeria from America after 9 years and Nigeria and PHCN happened to you both at the Abuja international airport.”

The clip quickly went viral, drawing reactions from Nigerians at home and abroad. At the time of filing this report, the video has garnered over 50,000 views, 7,000 likes, and about 757 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail power outage at Abuja airport

Legit.ng collected reactions from TikTok users. While many viewers found the reunion touching, others expressed disappointment over the power outage at a major international airport.

Some of the comments are below.

Derealvibe2 said:

"Bro, make Ghana no see dis one. Please am shy."

NunuDivAAA stated:

"Even in the airport. This is not actually funny.. chaii."

Breakfast366 wrote:

"We're the ones disgracing ourselves. We are the country. Yes, this is our reality, but posting it and showing the world with captions like this isn't doing any good to us or our image."

Tetteh882 commented:

"The timing of the song was mad. Just where the lights went off."

Omoayo said:

"Lol, na fear of bandit go first come your sis mind."

Asoreese wrote:

"This country never gets tired of disgracing us."

Joshken said:

"Omo them dey take light for airport? International airport for that matter. Like can't anything happen at that time?"

Power outage at international airport

In a similar video, a young man, identified as Mighty George on Facebook, also shared a moment when he landed in Nigeria, just to meet a power outage at one of the international airports.

Sharing the video, he said:

"Landed in Nigeria yesterday. Lights went off at the international airport. This is not a village bus stop — this is a country’s front door. How long will incompetence remain our national identity? If the most important airport can’t keep the lights on, what hope is left for the rest of the country? Anyway, it’s not a surprise, but another reminder of how low the bar has fallen!"

Lady shares harrowing airport experience

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian lady recounted her distressing experiences with airport customs, showing the harsh treatment given to her.

She described being subjected to invasive searches in some countries and "randomly selected" for extra security checks.

She highlighted the systemic bias against Nigerian travellers, depicting the need for fairer and more respectful treatment of all travellers.

