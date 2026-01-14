A Nigerian landlady went viral after tearfully describing renting her house as her worst business decision

She shared footage showing severe damage allegedly caused by a tenant who lived in the apartment for two years

The video sparked mixed reactions online as many debated whether rental property was a good investment

A Nigerian landlady has shared a tearful video lamenting her decision to build a house solely to rent it out to the public.

The lady, identified as Kelly, took to her TikTok page to explain why she thinks renting a house is one of the worst investments a businessperson could make.

A landlady in Nigeria shares how her tenants allegedly messed up her apartment before packing out. Photo credit: @kelly_skincare. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Sharing her personal experience, she described renting her house as a 'very bad business' after one of her tenants left her property in a state of near-ruin.

The woman, who claimed to have built her first property, a 4-unit building, four years ago, shared footage of the extensive damage inflicted on one of the units by a tenant. She disclosed that this tenant had lived in the apartment for about two years.

Landlady shares regret renting out her house

The landlady shared clips showing cracked concrete walls, shattered tiles, broken kitchen tools, and a general loss of appeal. The video depicted a picture of deliberate neglect by the tenants.

A Nigerian landlady tearfully describes renting her house as her worst business decision. Photo credit: @kelly_skincare. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

"Look at how they damaged the house. Building a house for rent was my worst mistake," she said.

She also explained that the 50,000 naira she had collected as a caution fee was sadly too little to cover the cost of the necessary repairs.

The frustration of the supposed landlady increased when she discovered that the tenants were living with pets, which was against her tenancy rules.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Nigerian landlady's outcry

Legit.ng collected reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

Wamight_realtor said:

"That’s not true, though. Consider school area and trust me, you won’t regret it!"

Princefemjay wrote:

"I don’t have business with my tenant, we stayed together for 3 years without them knowing I own the house, na so so Lawyer and we all having meeting together, the day they knew was when I was moving out to the other house. But I got lovely Tenants sha."

Sunky commented:

"I don't trust landlords' words..... some of them are heartless."

ILERIOLUWA stated:

"Better sell those houses go buy one house for Lekki for apartment."

OLOLADE commented:

"Building house for rent na very bad building, number one main reason why is a bad building is that you can never ever make the amount of money you use to build the house from the renting."

Man shares strange house-hunting experience

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Lagos man said he saw many flooded and strange houses while searching for an apartment in Lagos state.

He claimed one house looked haunted, which made him wonder whether its former occupants were mad.

After many failed inspections, he eventually left Lagos, after which a property app finally helped him find a good home.

Source: Legit.ng