A Nigerian man went viral after sharing a heartbreaking video about feeling unsuccessful as he approached age 45

He disclosed through on-screen text that he was unemployed, unmarried, and without a home or family

The emotional clip sparked widespread reactions, with many viewers offering empathy, prayers, and encouragement

A Nigerian man has stirred reactions after detailing the sad state of his life as he approaches the age of Jubilee.

The man's story sparked an outpouring of support and empathy from viewers after he disclosed the recent happenings in his life.

In the short TikTok clip, which has no dialogue, the man used on-screen text to share his feelings of hopelessness and failure in his life. He could be seen sitting on a mattress on the floor in what appears to be a modest room.

As the melancholic gospel track played in the background, he silently applied lotion to his face and hands. His expression also gave a deep sense of sadness.

According to him, he would be 45-years-old by the month of March this year, but, unfortunately, he is unemployed with no family and house for himself.

"I will be 45 in March," the text reads. "No job. No wife. No house... No family. No connections."

His message ended in a heartbreaking conclusion that stated:

"All my efforts to be successful in life is just ending in futility."

The raw honesty of the video has struck a chord with thousands, many of whom have flooded the comments section with messages of encouragement, prayer, and solidarity.

The video served as a powerful reminder of the silent battles many people face.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to man's emotional turmoil

Chi boy wrote:

"Omo, tell us the mistake you made, make young boys like us avoid am."

Nathie Exchange said:

"Who life favour go think say others no try."

Vibesonly728 commented:

"I’m 28 I’m married to a beautiful wife with a cute son. 💛 I built my own house and got my own car. Baba God I thank you."

Efa is active said:

"To be a man e no easy. May God bless all men."

