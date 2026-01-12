The father of Latif, Anthony Joshua’s friend who died in a car crash, has received the belongings of his late son

Latif’s heartbroken father mentioned why he was afraid to open the luggage in a video that he posted on his TikTok page

What he said touched the hearts of many netizens as his video trended on TikTok, sparking mixed reactions from many

The father of one of Anthony Joshua’s late friends has announced that he has received his late son’s belongings after his burial.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

The father of Anthony Joshua's friend Latif receives his son's belongings after his burial. Photo: @aydigitalstudiolondon

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Anthony Joshua: Latif’s father receives son’s belongings

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Abdul Latif and Sina Ghami, were buried on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in London.

On his TikTok page, @aydigitalstudiolondon, Latif’s father stated that he had received his son’s belongings but was afraid to open them.

He said:

“I received my Son's Luggages today. The things he carried with him to Nigeria. I am afraid to open it. Everything inside still belong to him.... and my heart is not ready.

“They brought his belongings but the owner of the luggage is not there no where to be found to place his items to its nomal place. I only wish I could see you right now. Just to ask why you left me.

“Yr father is in this sinful world with pains. Ahhh ọmọ Ayodele my dearest Son. I miss you more than a words can ever imagine. RIP SON.”

Reactions as Latif’s father receives son’s belonging

@Hina said:

"This is so sad, but he wants to meet you again and believed Islam is the right way of life may his memories guide you to the truth so you get to be with him."

@Fresh Delice Head Chef said:

"Lord have Mercy this is the hardest way to start the New Year. I don't know what to say but all I know people grieve differently."

@Hellensellen7282 said:

"May Allah swt grant him the highest place in Jennat alfirdaus. This life is nothing but a test. Until you renited with him for every in Jennah in sha Allah."

@Sall said:

"If you were certain that he is in a better place now, would you still ask him to return to this painful dunya? We pray that Allah grants him Jannah, in shaa Allah. And we pray for ourselves.. that Allah takes our souls only when He is pleased with us. This dunya is temporary and holds little value. Live as a traveler, for we are here only for a short time. Our stay in the grave will be far longer than our time on earth."

@Henry Doust said:

"I hope you have someone close to you to be there and help you, you have to be strong, take your medication even when you feel it’s pointless."

Latif and Sina were buried in London after they died in an accident involving Anthony Joshua. Photo: @aydigitalstudiolondon

