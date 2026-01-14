Nigerians reflected on Morocco’s patriotism after a post highlighted how Moroccans fiercely loved their country

Social media users compared Morocco’s unity and shared identity at AFCON 2025 to Nigeria’s divisions

The discussion also revealed why many Nigerians feel disconnected from their nation

A social media post about Morocco’s citizens and their love for their country has sparked a heated discussion online, with many Nigerians reflecting on the state of patriotism in their own nation.

This comes after Algeria’s staggering defeat in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final, where Nigeria beat them 2-0. The post, shared by @fotonugget, highlighted how Moroccans are fiercely protective of their country.

“One thing I realized about Morocco is that its citizens love their country so much that they don’t want foreigners to see or hear any negative sides of it,” he wrote.

He added that:

They love their country so deeply that each of them seems like an ambassador for it. They protect it as if it were their own lives— that’s patriotism at its peak,” the photographer said.

The post drew several reactions from Nigerians.

One user said:

“That’s what happens when a country has given so much to the people. The love flows naturally. In Naija reverse is the case. The country has taken so much from us.”

Another added:

“The people FOUGHT to have what the country is now giving them. They didn’t japa and leave it in ruins, hoping a saviour from outer space will come rescue them some day like we NEW Nigerians do and believe. That’s the difference. People stayed to make their countries livable.”

See the full post below:

Reactions as fans speaks about AFCON match

Sean Khan weighed in:

“It is because they loved their country first and worked towards what their country has become today. You did not build a country but you want it to build you. Some people first loved the country and tried to make it better. You don’t love your country but expect it to love you.”

David Balogun added:

“Now, y’all have learned a bit of patriotism, it doesn’t mean they don’t have issues in their country, but regardless the situation, they protect it with their lives. Now, ask Nigerians about patriotism. You wonder why why people hate y’all over the world.”

Some users questioned whether patriotism in Nigeria is realistic under the current circumstances. @Peaches commented:

“You can be patriotic when your country treats you well you know? A country to arrests people for protesting is not a country you should be patriotic to.”

Sadiq Mustapha wrote:

“I really wish we could emulate this as Nigerians. Unfortunately, the reverse is often the case; many Nigerians are quick to speak negatively about the country. Sometimes, when you try to say something positive, you end up being attacked for it.”

Victor Gibson highlighted the differences in infrastructure and opportunities:

“Take a reflect on the stadiums and cities you’ve visited since you arrived in Morocco, do you think Nigerians owe their leaders and their country that level of ‘patriotism’ you are expecting of them with all the wealth this country has access to?”

Another user pointed to Nigeria’s lack of shared identity:

“That’s what u get in a nation where there’s a shared identity, values & belief. Over here, what we have are indigenous people of different ethnic groups constantly fighting to dominate or outshine the next ethnic group. Dissolve Nigeria now. Lets all stop wasting precious time.”

