An Abuja-based man has confidently predicted the results of Nigeria vs Morocco's AFCON semi-final highly-anticipated clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria would play in the AFCON semifinals against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Wednesday, 14 January 2026

He predicted the exact score that each team would get in the match, as many continue to share their expected outcome

Ahead of Nigeria's AFCON semi-final match against Morocco on Wednesday, January 14, a man has boldly shared his predictions.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria lost 2-0 to Nigeria's Super Eagles in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10, which brought the Nigerian team into the semi-finals.

A Nigerian man predicts the exact score for the Nigeria vs Morocco semi-final match. Photo: @kenny_adamss

Source: Twitter

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in a mouthwatering encounter on Wednesday, January 14, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, as both powerhouses battle for a slot in the final of the 2025 AFCON edition.

While host Morocco is looking for its first AFCON trophy win since 1976, Nigeria is on a quest for its fourth title, since winning it in the 2013 edition in South Africa.

AFCON Nigeria vs Morocco: Man predicts exact score

As Nigerians look forward to the semi-final match, a Nigerian man shared his prediction for the semi-final match between Morocco and Nigeria.

Identified on X as @kenny_adamss, the man predicted the exact scores for the Nigeria vs Morocco match.

He confidently asked people to bookmark his tweet.

The X post read:

“Nigeria will win Morocco 1-nil. Bookmark this.”

See the X tweet below:

AFCON: Other Reactions trail Nigeria vs Morocco match

@EstateHubX said:

"If only they will play just that match in Nigeria, make referee blow rubbish and let's see how he will go back home."

@Spotman11 said:

"Morocco been robbing teams the whole tournament and now they face the super eagles."

@wandypee said:

"That has been their strategy but the referee is solid. The best I've seen in the competition."

@PlanetRawFacts1 said:

"Morocco vs Cameroon Quickly comes to mind. Referees in Africa. See why they hardly make it beyond Africa into World FIFA tournaments. Dem know why."

@SoloNodesNet said:

"Morocco, you have a lot to learn about football. Dean Ammi from Algeria is the man for the job."

@AbdullahiLawerl said:

"Lmao he mean they have to rob us to escape Nigeria roar."

@chillXplug said:

"No matter the advice, they are still getting humbled in their own backyard."

@Pope_gift11 said:

"They truly need the entire officiators."

@rick_web3 said:

"lmao, we need to be wary of them though, the atmosphere and the ladders they’ll bring."

Nigeria and Algeria play in the AFCON semi-finals. Photo: @kenny_adamss

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a Nigerian man teased the Algerian players as they left the stadium following their AFCON quarter-final loss.

AFCON: Man predicts Nigeria vs Morocco match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who accurately predicted Nigeria vs Algeria's quarterfinal clash has foreseen what would happen in the AFCON semi-finals.

As he predicted, the Desert Foxes lost 2-0 to the Super Eagles in their clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, 10 January 2026.

The man's prediction got people talking, as many took to the comments section to ask him to also see outcomes of their personal lives.

Source: Legit.ng