Ahead of the Super Eagles semi-final clash with Morocco, a man has singled out a Nigerian player as the brain behind the team's success at the tournament

The Super Eagles maintained a 100 percent record in the group stage and has the mostgoals in the ongoing tournament, while recording no defeat so far and man believes all these are thanks to one player

While ignoring Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams, he mentioned the player's name and praised him greatly

A man has credited the Super Eagles dominance and success in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament to a single player's exploits.

The Nigerian team remains undefeated in the tournament and is set for a semi-final match with the host Morocco on Wednesday, January 14.

Super Eagles success: Man ignores Osimhen, Lookman

In a video posted on TikTok, the man, with the handle @footyonpoint, maintained that Nigeria's impressive performances in the competition is all thanks to one player, noting that it is not Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman or Akor Adams.

He said the player in question is also not the captain, Wilfred Ndidi.

"Do you know the person who is making the Nigerian team to tick? Do you know the brain behind this Super Eagles that is pressing in this AFCON?

"Do you know the person that is the brain behind the success that we are experiencing?

"It is not Victor Osimhen. It is not Ademola Lookman, neither is it the captain, Wilfred Ndidi. It is not Akor Adam. No."

Man names brain behind Nigeria's AFCON success

According to @footyonpoint, Nigeria's midfielder Alex Iwobi, is the brain behind the team's form and success.

He praised the Fulham midfielder, pointing out that any team that succeeds in handling Iwobi can cause the Super Eagles problems.

He hailed Iwobi, who he said dictated the tempo of each game and is his best player in the tournament so far.

"The guy that is pulling the strings for Nigeria is this guy, Alex Iwobi. Alex Iwobi is the one dictating the tempo.

"See, any team or country that can be able to hold Alex Iwobi very very tight, Nigeria will struggle in that match.

"Alex Iwobi, he has been so fantastic. He has been the best player in this tournament. You see this tournament, the best player, not just the Super Eagles, overall best player is Alex Iwobi.

"This guy has been immense, he has been awesome in that midfield. His passes are something else. All the attack that Nigeria has made in this tournament came from him.

"His passes, everything. This guy is my contender for the player of the tournament. Alex Iwobi is my contender for the player of the tournament."

Nigeria's Super Eagles: Man's statement elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's statement below:

His Royal Highness Odogwu 1 said:

"Bro u don leak our secret o. i swearugurd who made me i thought of this today that if morocco should hold iwobi, we are done."

Emmanuel Augustus said:

"You're exposing us bro, please let's keep our secret."

alajinehemiah said:

"Any country that tries concentrating on Iwobi will expose their back line to the firing powers of Akor, Osimhen and Lookman. Be warned!"

Gbengaanetor said:

"Do you see Morocco posting like this exposing their tactics and players una too mumu self now refree will focus on giving him red card and Morocco."

Emmy said:

"Bro bro bro, all you hav said is true but pls this should a secret because i though I'm the only one seeing it but now you seen it keep it low because of our coming clash with Morocco."

Austinnno said:

"Bros, nah Frank Onyeka dey carry this team, go and check again. After last Afcon, subsequent coaches took him off the team's midfield. Chelle has brought him back and now the defence can rest and other midfielders are not under pressure. Take Frank Onyeka out and the team is gone.....if you know football, you know."

