A US-based woman shared how a festive visit exposed alarming shortcomings in Nigeria’s healthcare system

She recounted her sister’s emergency treatment at a village hospital that lacked basic staff, equipment, and medical supplies

The viral video sparked debate as she criticised healthcare access being dependent on money and called for urgent reforms

A US-based Nigerian woman shared how a recent trip back home turned from a peaceful homecoming into a sad confrontation with the country's healthcare crisis.

The lady shared that she had travelled to her village in Nigeria for the festive season but, instead, experienced firsthand the dark side of the healthcare system in her home country.

The woman, Chidera Precious, spoke about the poor experience she had while in Nigeria.

In her words:

"You won't understand until you go there and see that there's quite literally nothing to celebrate about Nigeria."

US-based lady bashes Nigeria healthcare

In deep sadness and distress, she narrated how her sister suffered a serious injury that led her to require an urgent trip to a village hospital. According to her, the sister sustained injury after a glass shower door shattered on her.

She described the scene at the hospital's emergency unit as disheartening, with patients lying unattended around the unit. She said she had noticed the absence of basic medical standards in the clinic.

Her nursing background gave her a critical perspective on the facility’s deficiencies, which she detailed in the video:

The entire emergency unit was staffed by only one nurse.

The hospital possessed only one reusable, cloth blood pressure cuff.

Her family was directed to purchase basic supplies like bandages and plaster because the hospital itself lacked them.

This experience led the US-based lady to conclude that Nigeria's healthcare system is mainly driven by money.

“If you're there and you don't have money, you will die,” she said.

She also added that even with money, care is not guaranteed. She called the absence of proper medical attention a violation of a basic human right.

"We need to start a movement for us back in the States to focus on the healthcare in Nigeria," she concluded.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to lady's comment on Nigeria's healthcare

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Lee625 said:

"How can we develop a country that has more churches/mosques than factories/schools/hospitals?"

Estherolowoloba wrote:

"I am a nurse in Nigeria and you are partly right. The patient to healthcare worker ratio is insane and we are paid peanuts. It is insane."

Sagqueen questioned:

"Well, you said in the village. what did you expect from the village?"

Katie stated:

"It is a shame. Nigeria has so many millionaires who could possibly fund healthcare. We saw them flashing expensive cars from Lagos to the villages. Nigeria is survival of the fittest country. Imagine a country with no emergency service, it is pathetic."

