A Nigerian lady has expressed her happiness on social media over the transformation of her family's living condition

In a video, she displayed the condition of the old house that they moved out of, and gave gratitude to Jesus for uplifting her family

Massive reactions trailed her post on TikTok as social media users stormed the comments section to react

A Nigerian lady has rejoiced greatly on social media while sharing the transformation story of her family.

In her post, the emotional lady narrated how her family transitioned from their days of humble beginnings to a currently improved lifestyle.

Lady displays her family's former house

The video, shared by @LilianNemerem on TikTok, showed the cramped, old house where she and her siblings grew up.

She expressed deep gratitude to Jesus for transforming her family's living condition, allowing them to move to better apartment.

According to the lady, her brother was able to erect a 'mansion' in their father's compound years later, and they moved in.

In her words:

"This used to be our home, my parents gave birth and raised me and all my siblings in this "face me I face you" compound. My family lived here for over 25 years. Until my older brother built us a 5 bedroom bungalow in the village and started afresh. God was so good to us. Fast forward to 2025, my brother decided to demolish our old house and built this mansion in my father's compound and we moved in. Thank you Jesus."

Reactions as lady flaunts family's transformation

The video sparked reactions on TikTok, with viewers flooding the comments section to share their thoughts.

Many were moved by the clip shared via the lady's official address and they praised her family's progress from grasss to grace.

Other viewers admired her sense of gratitude and also recounted similar personal stories of overcoming financial challenges.

@Ijele Ego Oyibo said:

"Jesuuus onye anwuna oooo chai God bless you all."

@Oloma said:

"My Una use anger scatter mansion na so e suppose be."

@Evelyn said:

"The part where you said your parents aren’t alive to see the new house."

@EVERYTHING CLASSIC JEWELRY said:

"Wow. I know that house you grew up in at Otumoye Bida road Onitsha. Congratulations to your family."

@Queen golden reacted:

"Abeg where that your brother Dey make him come give us update."

@Onyi added:

"Wow!!! Thank you Jesus. This kind testimony dey sweet me die, I tap from this blessings. Congratulations."

@RARE TREASURE commented:

"What matters is life and good health every other thing will come after that."

@alkali Maryam added:

"Congratulations dear. God is not done with your family yet."

@mrprestige25 added:

"E go reach my turn."

